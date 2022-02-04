BLACK SWAN Feat. JEFF PILSON, ROBIN MCAULEY, REB BEACH And MATT STARR: 'Generation Mind' Album Announced

BLACK SWAN, the band featuring vocalist Robin McAuley (MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP), guitarist Reb Beach (WINGER, WHITESNAKE), bassist Jeff Pilson (FOREIGNER, THE END MACHINE, ex-DOKKEN), and drummer Matt Starr (ACE FREHLEY, MR. BIG), will return with a second album, "Generation Mind" on April 8. The first single from the album, the title track, is out today. A music video for "Generation Mind" was filmed in Los Angeles recently and fans can expect that to premiere in the coming weeks.

Picking up where their stunning, and well-received, debut album "Shake The World" left off, the foursome once again delivers a powerful hard rock statement. With the entirety of the album written and composed by McAuley, Pilson and Beach, "Generation Mind" sees BLACK SWAN an even more cohesive and focused unit from their debut.

Once again produced and recorded by Pilson at Pilsound Studios in Los Angeles, with Starr's drums being recorded at On Deck Sound Studios, "Generation Mind" is another outstanding showcase for the musical talents of the instrumental players in the band as well as McAuley's powerful voice, which seems to defy age. BLACK SWAN has again produced something fresh, heavy, intensely melodic and an album that is certainly not a mish-mash of the members other bands, but its own unique sonic entity.

"Generation Mind" is a killer slice of melodic hard rock/metal from seasoned players who defied all expectations on their debut by having gelled musically so cohesively. And now, having established their sonic signature and being more in tune with one another's songwriting, they have taken the blueprint of "Shake The World" and taken it to the next level on "Generation Mind".

"Generation Mind" track listing:

01. Before The Light

02. She Hides Behind

03. Generation Mind

04. Eagles Fly

05. See You Cry

06. Killer On The Loose

07. Miracle

08. How Do You Feel

09. Long Way Down

10. Crown

11. Wicked The Day

12. I Will Follow

BLACK SWAN lineup:

Robin McAuley - Lead Vocals, Background Vocals

Reb Beach - Guitars, Background Vocals

Jeff Pilson - Bass, Acoustic Guitar, Keys, Background Vocals

Matt Starr - Drums, Percussion

Casey McAuley - Additional Background Vocals

The genesis of BLACK SWAN was sparked by a conversation between Pilson and Frontiers president and head of A&R, Serafino Perugino, who wanted a project that would not only showcase McAuley's vocal prowess, but have a mighty musical backbone to stand skyscraper tall behind him. Thus, the initial seeds were planted and Pilson ran with it from there. The four members got BLACK SWAN off the ground by exchanging ideas back and forth and then bringing all the songs together. The final result is something fresh, very heavy, but still intensely melodic and it's certainly not DOKKEN, nor WINGER, nor MSG, or some combination thereof, but its own unique animal.

