BLACK STONE CHERRY Postpones European Tour Due To COVID-19

Kentucky rockers BLACK STONE CHERRY have been forced to postpone their fall 2021 European due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier today (Thursday, August 19), the band issued the following statement: "To our amazing fans in Europe: We are incredibly sad to have to reschedule our November tour planned for mainland Europe. Again COVID issues have now made this an impossibility.

"Travel issues coupled with capacity restrictions in some territories mean that we can no longer undertake the tour as planned. This will affect all shows between November 1st and 25th inclusive.

"On a more positive note though, we have successfully rescheduled the entire tour for September and October next year and all tickets will remain valid for the new dates.

"We really appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as well as your continued support through these difficult times.

"We'll see you soon."

The band added: "The UK tour next month is still happening! We only had to move the mainland Europe tour to 2022 because of more intensive travel restrictions."

BLACK STONE CHERRY's rescheduled European tour dates can be found below.

In June, BLACK STONE CHERRY announced the departure of bassist Jon Lawhon. He has since been replaced on the road by Steve Jewell Jr., the guitarist from the Glasgow, Kentucky band OTIS.

The digital-only release of an expanded edition of BLACK STONE CHERRY's seventh studio album, "The Human Condition", will be made available on August 27.

