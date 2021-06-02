BLACK STONE CHERRY Parts Ways With Bassist JON LAWHON

BLACK STONE CHERRY has parted ways with bassist Jon Lawhon.

The Kentucky rockers announced Lawhon's exit in a statement earlier today.

They wrote: "To all of our amazing fans, it is with a heavy heart we inform you that Jon Lawhon has decided to take an indefinite sabbatical from music and touring for personal reasons. As such, Jon will be stepping down as a member of BLACK STONE CHERRY.

"We love Jon, wish him all the best in all his future endeavors and will cherish the memories and legacy we've built with him over twenty years as a band. We ask that you please respect Jon and the band's privacy regarding this matter.

"In the meantime, we can't wait to play more rockin' BLACK STONE CHERRY shows in 2021 and onward! Please stay on the look-out for new shows announcing near you!"

Last November, BLACK STONE CHERRY vocalist/guitarist Chris Robertson addressed the fact that his band had not undergone any lineup changes in the two decades that the Kentucky-based act had been together.

"I think through history, you've got us and ZZ TOP, and that's about it, man, that have never had a lineup change," Chris told the "Aftershocks" podcast.

"I think it all goes back to the fact that we were all friends. And as tight as we are as a band, we are even deeper friends than that," he explained. "The friendship has always been before the band; we've always been a family before the band.

"We're just very fortunate that all four of us see eye-to-eye on the way to run our business. And we're all four equal members, man. You split a dollar up, you get four quarters with BLACK STONE CHERRY. Every dollar we've ever made we split four ways; everything we've ever done we split four ways. It's the four of us. You take one away and it's not BLACK STONE CHERRY anymore."

BLACK STONE CHERRY's seventh studio album, "The Human Condition", came out last October via Mascot Label Group.

"The Human Condition" was produced by the bandmembers themselves and tracked in Lawhon's recording facility, Monocle Studios. The release was completed mere days before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed.

