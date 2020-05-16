BLACK STONE CHERRY Completed Recording New Album Just Before Stay-At-Home Order Went Into Effect

Kentucky rockers BLACK STONE CHERRY have completed work on their new album. The follow-up to 2018's "Family Tree" is tentatively due before the end of the year via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group.

BLACK STONE CHERRY vocalist/guitarist Chris Robertson discussed the band's new disc during the latest episode of "Cherry Chat", also featuring SHINEDOWN.

Speaking about the making of the new LP, Chris said (see video below): "We were literally finishing [the] record right when all the stay-at-home stuff came down [due to the coronavirus pandemic]. We were scheduled to go back in on a Monday, 'cause we were taking weekends off. We worked through the weekend and finished everything up, because come Monday, you couldn't do shit anymore, man. We got really lucky that it came down that close. But now we're sitting here with a record, finishing to get it mixed, and you can't go tour, you can't do shit."

He continued: "Our monitor engineer, Jordan [Westfall], came down and engineered the whole record, and we decided to have him mix the thing, man. He took the record home with him to his studio to mix and fucking killed it, man. We uploaded it for master today, so the wheels are still moving. But it's just like we all know — everything's kind of been put on an indefinite hold for a little while for everybody."

Robertson also talked about the inspiration for BLACK STONE CHERRY's new album, saying: "The last record we did, 'Family Tree', it was way more 'jam band'-y and kind of classic rock-oriented, to where the new record is nothing like that. The new record, it's funny — when Jordan was mixing it, we were, like, 'Hey, man, when you reference it, make sure you reference your all's last record" — referring to SHINEDOWN's "Attention Attention" — "and a bunch of other records, man, because the last couple of records we've done haven't been necessarily in the same kind of genre, per se, as what you guys do. We haven't been in that heavy rock category on the last couple of releases we've done; we've done more of a blues-oriented thing. And it's been a lot of fun, man. But with the new record, we decided to kick the shit back up a notch again. And it's awesome, man. We're excited for people to hear it."

BLACK STONE CHERRY's second tribute to its blues heroes, "Black To Blues Volume 2", was released last November via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group. The first installment of the series, "Black To Blues", came out in October 2017 and crashed straight into No. 1 in the Billboard Blues chart and reached the top 30 U.K. album chart with a wave of praise from both the press and fans.

