June 25, 2021 0 Comments

BLACK STONE CHERRY Announces Expanded Digital-Only Edition Of 'The Human Condition' Album

BLACK STONE CHERRY and Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group have announced the digital only release of an expanded edition of the band's seventh studio album, "The Human Condition", on August 27. The first new recording shared is a newly recorded version of Tracy Chapman's classic "Give Me One Reason", which can be previewed below.

The band states: "Tracy Chapman's voice and songs are absolutely timeless. We have always been fans of her music, especially 'Give Me One Reason'. Chris [Robertson, guitar/vocals] has always sounded so great singing this song, so we decided to record a quick version in the studio. We would have never imagined the positive feedback we received from something we thought was just a fun version of an already great song! We hope y'all dig it!"

"The Human Condition" was completed mere days before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed and as events progressed, it became apparent that the album the Kentucky band were completing featured lyrics that were eerily prescient. At the time of the album announcement, drummer John Fred Young offered: "There was a real urgency and fear of the unknown during those sessions — it was a scary time. Every song on this album tells a story of the experiences we all go through — our happiness, our struggles, and how we have to adapt."

To date, cumulative streaming of the repertoire featured on the album exceeds 24 million plays. The single "Alone", which was a Top 15 hit on the Active Rock charts, accounts for 15 million of these streams.

The complete track listing of the upcoming expanded edition will be announced in the coming weeks.

Earlier in the month, BLACK STONE CHERRY announced the departure of bassist Jon Lawhon.

