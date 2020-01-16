BLACK STAR RIDERS Release Music Video For 'In The Shadow Of A War Machine'

BLACK STAR RIDERS have released the official music video for their latest single, "In The Shadow Of A War Machine". The song is taken from the band's fourth album "Another State Of Grace", which was released in September via Nuclear Blast.

According to a press release, "In The Shadow Of A War Machine" "describes the condition in which we all currently live in — a world where economical interest prevails over the common good; a world where we are forced to face constant uncertainties.

"As the band say, 'vote for a clown, you have a circus.' The music perfectly reflects the content — the pounding rhythm of each verse echoes the oppression of the war machine, the heavier and more aggressive chorus underlines the frustration we feel rising every day."

The follow-up to 2017's "Heavy Fire", "Another State Of Grace" was recorded in February 2019 at Sphere Studios in Burbank, California with producer Jay Ruston (STONE SOUR, ANTHRAX, URIAH HEEP). The album was made available on CD, vinyl and vinyl picture disc, limited-edition boxset and limited-edition light green vinyl.

Longtime supporter Joe Elliott, vocalist of DEF LEPPARD, said: "I've been an ardent supporter ever since they started their journey having moved away from being THIN LIZZY and becoming a legitimate band in their own right. For me, this is by far their best effort to date."

Frontman Ricky Warwick said: "This has probably been the most enjoyable experience in the studio I have had making a record. The vibe and commitment the boys brought into this was stellar. Our most anthemic and soulful album to date."

BLACK STAR RIDERS consists of Ricky Warwick (lead vocals, guitar), Scott Gorham (lead guitar) and Robert Crane (bass) along with recent additions Chad Szeliga (drums) and Christian Martucci (lead guitar).

