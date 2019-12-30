BLACK STAR RIDERS And THIN LIZZY Frontman RICKY WARWICK Undergoes 'Small Procedure' At California Hospital

BLACK STAR RIDERS and THIN LIZZY frontman Ricky Warwick underwent on a "small procedure" this morning (Monday, December 30) at the Cedars-Sinai hospital in West Hollywood, California.

Earlier today, Warwick posted a photo of him laying on a hospital bed and flashing the "devil horns, along with the following caption: "Should never have asked [wife] Tina where to put that Christmas Tree!!!!! Small procedure this morning .. all good. Thank you to the lovely staff and doctors and Cedars Sinia Hospital West Hollywood!! Happy New Year !! #cedarssinai #punkrockhospital #happynewyear"

In addition to fronting THIN LIZZY and BLACK STAR RIDERS, Warwick was the guitarist and vocalist for THE ALMIGHTY, and performs regularly as a solo acoustic act.

Born in Newtownards, County Down, Northern Ireland, Ricky now calls Los Angeles home — he's lived there for more than 15 years. Ricky has four kids — his youngest is 11 and his oldest is 22.

Earlier in the year, Warwick signed a worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast for his solo album releases. His new solo offering, "When Life Was Fast And Hard", is due in 2020.

BLACK STAR RIDERS' fourth studio album "Another State Of Grace", came out in September via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2017's "Heavy Fire" was recorded in February 2019 at Sphere Studios in Burbank, California with producer Jay Ruston (STONE SOUR, ANTHRAX, URIAH HEEP).

