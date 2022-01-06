BLACK STAR RIDERS And THIN LIZZY Frontman RICKY WARWICK Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'It Sucks'

Ricky Warwick has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The BLACK STAR RIDERS and THIN LIZZY frontman revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram post earlier today (Thursday, January 6). He wrote: "I have covid.. it sucks !! It would suck a whole lot more if I wasn't vaccinated and boosted !! #covidsucks? #ɢᴇᴛᴠᴀᴄᴄɪɴᴀᴛᴇᴅ".

Two years ago, Ricky was diagnosed with pleurisy, a condition in which the linings of the lungs become inflamed.

In addition to fronting THIN LIZZY and BLACK STAR RIDERS, Warwick was the guitarist and vocalist for THE ALMIGHTY, and performs regularly as a solo acoustic act.

Born in Newtownards, County Down, Northern Ireland, Ricky now calls Los Angeles home — he's lived there for nearly two decades. Ricky has four kids — his youngest is 13 and his oldest is 24.

In 2019, Warwick signed a worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast for his solo album releases. His latest solo offering, "When Life Was Hard And Fast", came out in February 2021.

BLACK STAR RIDERS' fourth studio album "Another State Of Grace", was released in September 2019 via Nuclear Blast.

Last October, BLACK STAR RIDERS entered the studio in Los Angeles with longtime producer Jay Ruston (STONE SOUR, STEEL PANTHER, URIAH HEEP, ANTHRAX) to begin recording their new LP.

The new album will feature a different lineup from the band's previous releases, due to founder and lead guitarist Scott Gorham's decision to step down from all recording and touring commitments with the group.

