BLACK STAR RIDERS And THIN LIZZY Frontman RICKY WARWICK Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'It Sucks'

Ricky Warwick has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The BLACK STAR RIDERS and THIN LIZZY frontman revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram post earlier today (Thursday, January 6). He wrote: "I have covid.. it sucks !! It would suck a whole lot more if I wasn't vaccinated and boosted !! #covidsucks? #ɢᴇᴛᴠᴀᴄᴄɪɴᴀᴛᴇᴅ".
Two years ago, Ricky was diagnosed with pleurisy, a condition in which the linings of the lungs become inflamed.
In addition to fronting THIN LIZZY and BLACK STAR RIDERS, Warwick was the guitarist and vocalist for THE ALMIGHTY, and performs regularly as a solo acoustic act.
Born in Newtownards, County Down, Northern Ireland, Ricky now calls Los Angeles home — he's lived there for nearly two decades. Ricky has four kids — his youngest is 13 and his oldest is 24.
In 2019, Warwick signed a worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast for his solo album releases. His latest solo offering, "When Life Was Hard And Fast", came out in February 2021.
BLACK STAR RIDERS' fourth studio album "Another State Of Grace", was released in September 2019 via Nuclear Blast.
Last October, BLACK STAR RIDERS entered the studio in Los Angeles with longtime producer Jay Ruston (STONE SOUR, STEEL PANTHER, URIAH HEEP, ANTHRAX) to begin recording their new LP.
The new album will feature a different lineup from the band's previous releases, due to founder and lead guitarist Scott Gorham's decision to step down from all recording and touring commitments with the group.
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).