BLACK STAR RIDERS And THIN LIZZY Frontman RICKY WARWICK Released From Hospital

Ricky Warwick has been released from hospital, just days after he was diagnosed with pleurisy, a condition in which the linings of the lungs become inflamed.

The BLACK STAR RIDERS and THIN LIZZY frontman issued an update on his health a little over a week after undergoing a "small procedure" at the Cedars-Sinai hospital in West Hollywood, California.

Earlier today, Warwick posted a picture of several books lying on a bed, and included the following caption: "I'm home !!! Gonna take a couple of weeks to fully get over the illness so I intend to get stuck into these.. I can't thank you all enough for your messages of support it really helped to keep my spirits up and make me smile more than you know. Love you all, Ricky xx #homesweethome #lovetoread #beingsicksucks #blackstarridersfans #goodfriendsgoodlife"

In addition to fronting THIN LIZZY and BLACK STAR RIDERS, Warwick was the guitarist and vocalist for THE ALMIGHTY, and performs regularly as a solo acoustic act.

Born in Newtownards, County Down, Northern Ireland, Ricky now calls Los Angeles home — he's lived there for more than 15 years. Ricky has four kids — his youngest is 11 and his oldest is 22.

Last year, Warwick signed a worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast for his solo album releases. His new solo offering, "When Life Was Fast And Hard", is due in 2020.

BLACK STAR RIDERS' fourth studio album "Another State Of Grace", came out in September via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2017's "Heavy Fire" was recorded in February 2019 at Sphere Studios in Burbank, California with producer Jay Ruston (STONE SOUR, ANTHRAX, URIAH HEEP).

