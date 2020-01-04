BLACK STAR RIDERS And THIN LIZZY Frontman RICKY WARWICK Diagnosed With Pleurisy

Ricky Warwick has been diagnosed with pleurisy, a condition in which the linings of the lungs become inflamed.
The BLACK STAR RIDERS and THIN LIZZY frontman issued an update on his health five days after undergoing a "small procedure" at the Cedars-Sinai hospital in West Hollywood, California.
Earlier today, Warwick posted a photo of him laying on a hospital bed, along with the following caption: "Wee update from the hospital. I've been finally after numerous tests been diagnosed with Pleurisy of the right lung.. a form of pneumonia. I'm still in hospital and probably will be for another couple of days...
"I'm feeling a little better everyday but it's a slow process ... but compared to some poor souls I've nothing too much to complain about. Never been in hospital overnight in my life until I came down with this ... I suppose 53 not out is a good run so far !!
"I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the lovely kind messages of support you've all sent me, it's very humbling and has cheered me up no end. THANK YOU ALL... and hopefully normal service will be resumed soon."
In addition to fronting THIN LIZZY and BLACK STAR RIDERS, Warwick was the guitarist and vocalist for THE ALMIGHTY, and performs regularly as a solo acoustic act.
Born in Newtownards, County Down, Northern Ireland, Ricky now calls Los Angeles home — he's lived there for more than 15 years. Ricky has four kids — his youngest is 11 and his oldest is 22.
Last year, Warwick signed a worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast for his solo album releases. His new solo offering, "When Life Was Fast And Hard", is due in 2020.
BLACK STAR RIDERS' fourth studio album "Another State Of Grace", came out in September via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2017's "Heavy Fire" was recorded in February 2019 at Sphere Studios in Burbank, California with producer Jay Ruston (STONE SOUR, ANTHRAX, URIAH HEEP).
View this post on Instagram
Wee update from the hospital. I’ve been finally after numerous tests been diagnosed with Pleurisy of the right lung.. a form of pneumonia. I’m still in hospital and probably will be for another couple of days... I’m feeling a little better everyday but it’s a slow process ... but compared to some poor souls I’ve nothing too much to complain about. Never been in hospital overnight in my life until I came down with this ... I suppose 53 not out is a good run so far !! I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the lovely kind messages of support you’ve all sent me, it’s very humbling and has cheered me up no end. THANK YOU ALL... and hopefully normal service will be resumed soon. RW xxx #cedarssinai #beingsicksucks
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).