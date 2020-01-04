BLACK STAR RIDERS And THIN LIZZY Frontman RICKY WARWICK Diagnosed With Pleurisy

Ricky Warwick has been diagnosed with pleurisy, a condition in which the linings of the lungs become inflamed.

The BLACK STAR RIDERS and THIN LIZZY frontman issued an update on his health five days after undergoing a "small procedure" at the Cedars-Sinai hospital in West Hollywood, California.

Earlier today, Warwick posted a photo of him laying on a hospital bed, along with the following caption: "Wee update from the hospital. I've been finally after numerous tests been diagnosed with Pleurisy of the right lung.. a form of pneumonia. I'm still in hospital and probably will be for another couple of days...

"I'm feeling a little better everyday but it's a slow process ... but compared to some poor souls I've nothing too much to complain about. Never been in hospital overnight in my life until I came down with this ... I suppose 53 not out is a good run so far !!

"I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the lovely kind messages of support you've all sent me, it's very humbling and has cheered me up no end. THANK YOU ALL... and hopefully normal service will be resumed soon."

In addition to fronting THIN LIZZY and BLACK STAR RIDERS, Warwick was the guitarist and vocalist for THE ALMIGHTY, and performs regularly as a solo acoustic act.

Born in Newtownards, County Down, Northern Ireland, Ricky now calls Los Angeles home — he's lived there for more than 15 years. Ricky has four kids — his youngest is 11 and his oldest is 22.

Last year, Warwick signed a worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast for his solo album releases. His new solo offering, "When Life Was Fast And Hard", is due in 2020.

BLACK STAR RIDERS' fourth studio album "Another State Of Grace", came out in September via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2017's "Heavy Fire" was recorded in February 2019 at Sphere Studios in Burbank, California with producer Jay Ruston (STONE SOUR, ANTHRAX, URIAH HEEP).

