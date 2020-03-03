BLACK SABBATH's TONY IOMMI To Attend This Year's 'Pride Of Birmingham'

According to BirminghamLive, BLACK SABBATH guitarist Tony Iommi is among the celebrities who will walk the red carpet at this year's Pride Of Birmingham.

The annual awards, now in their seventh year, celebrate courage, caring, compassion and community, recognizing unsung heroes who make a difference.

The Birmingham Mail's Pride Of Birmingham Awards, with partners TSB, will be hosted by "Coronation Street" star Kym Marsh at the University of Birmingham on March 18.

Each of 12 award winners selected by a judging panel will be feted by a VIP audience, and there will also be a special live music performance.

The names of the winners are being kept a tightly guarded secret until the day of the awards. The youngest winner is just eight years old, while the oldest is in her nineties.

Winners go forward to the shortlist for The Mirror Pride Of Britain Awards, with partners TSB.