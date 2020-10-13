BLACK SABBATH's TONY IOMMI Teams Up With PINK FLOYD's NICK MASON For Cancer Charity Album

BLACK SABBATH guitarist Tony Iommi has told Spain's La Heavy magazine that he recently collaborated with PINK FLOYD co-founder and drummer Nick Mason.
"A few weeks ago, Nick and I recorded a song for a charity album that will raise funds to fight cancer," Tony said. "They asked me to go and provide some riffs for it. Of course, I gladly agreed."
Iommi went on to say that other rock royalty is involved with the project, including possibly THE ROLLING STONES guitarist Ronnie Wood.
Iommi was diagnosed with lymphoma in early 2012, shortly after SABBATH announced a reunion tour and album. He underwent treatment throughout the recording of the disc, titled "13", and the subsequent tour to promote it.
Iommi said in 2016 interview that "the lowest moment" for him was being diagnosed. He explained: "You automatically wind yourself up saying, 'That's it then,' but that is not always the case. When they tell you, you think, 'Oh God.' That was a low time. I have had a few low times in my life like everybody has, but that was one that stuck in the head."
The BLACK SABBATH guitarist successfully underwent an operation in January 2017 to remove a noncancerous lump from his throat.
La Heavy 425 ya a la venta con Black Sabbath en portada https://t.co/FKbQw3AWfJ
— Scraped&Sober Crew (@ScrapedSober) October 5, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).