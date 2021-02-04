BLACK SABBATH's TONY IOMMI Says Collaboration With ROB HALFORD 'Won't Happen Now'

February 4, 2021 0 Comments

BLACK SABBATH's TONY IOMMI Says Collaboration With ROB HALFORD 'Won't Happen Now'

Tony Iommi says that a new HEAVEN & HELL album featuring Rob Halford on vocals "won't happen now."

The prospect of the JUDAS PRIEST singer appearing on a HEAVEN & HELL record was first publicly raised by drummer Vinny Appice, who recently said that there was talk about HEAVEN & HELL "carrying on" with Halford after Ronnie James Dio's tragic passing in 2010. Appice told the "Rock Fantasy" Internet show that "Rob kept wanting to do it — he wanted to do it. When I saw him somewhere — at an award show — [he told me,] 'I'm gonna talk to Tony.' And then recently, I sent a message over to management about, 'Hey, we could easily do an album and not even see each other, the way things are done these days, with Rob.'"

Asked in a new interview with Loudwire if a collaboration with Halford is something that he would consider, Iommi said: "Rob must have mentioned it to Vinny at one particular time. It won't happen now, but I'm writing stuff. What I'm going to use I don't know yet — there's no rush to do anything at the moment. I want to do an album of some sort, whether its riffs or having a singer on it or for movies or whatever. I'm open for most things at the moment."

In November 1992, BLACK SABBATH played two concerts with Halford on vocals as the support act for Ozzy Osbourne on the last shows for Osbourne's "No More Tours" tour in Costa Mesa, California. Rob sang for SABBATH after Dio, who was the band's vocalist at the time, refused to take the stage.

Rob also performed with SABBATH members Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward on August 26, 2004 at the Camden, New Jersey stop of Ozzfest after Ozzy came down with an "attack of bronchitis" and was unable to take part in the concert.

Dio replaced Osbourne in BLACK SABBATH in 1980, recording the "Heaven And Hell" and "Mob Rules" albums, plus "Live Evil", before leaving in 1982. He rejoined the group 10 years later for an album called "Dehumanizer", and again teamed with the group under the HEAVEN & HELL banner in 2006. HEAVEN & HELL released an album called "The Devil You Know" in 2009.

Ronnie passed away of stomach cancer on May 16, 2010 at the age of 67.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).