BLACK SABBATH's TONY IOMMI Mourns Death Of Longtime Manager ERNEST CHAPMAN

January 15, 2022 0 Comments

BLACK SABBATH's TONY IOMMI Mourns Death Of Longtime Manager ERNEST CHAPMAN

BLACK SABBATH guitarist Tony Iommi has announced the passing of his longtime manager Ernest Chapman.

Earlier today, Iommi took to his social media to write: "I'm sorry to hear that my long-term manager, and Ralph Baker's business partner, Ernest Chapman passed away this morning. A very successful lawyer as well as a manager, he was a rock for me in a difficult time in my career. Despite being from completely different backgrounds we really bonded. He will be sadly missed and my condolences to his wife Christie and the family."

In his 2011 autobiography "Iron Man: My Journey Through Heaven & Hell with Black Sabbath", Iommi wrote about how he first came to be involved with Chapman back in the late 1980s. He said: "In November and December 1987, the 'Eternal Idol' tour went through Europe… It was around this time that I started having problems with the taxman, and it was then that I got in touch with Phil Banfield, basically looking for help. As well as having his own agency, Phil continued to manage Ian Gillan and he told me about Ernest Chapman, who was Jeff Beck's manager. I met up with him and the first thing Ernest said was: 'You don’'t do drugs, do you?' I said: 'No, no!' 'I don't want anything to do with anybody doing drugs.' 'Oh. No, I don’t do them.' Lying through my teeth. A really good start to the relationship.

"I was amazed at how straight he was," he continued. "We started talking about stuff and I said: 'What about commissions?' We had nothing signed and he just said: 'Don't worry about anything like that. When we've sorted it out, I'll take a percentage. What do you need now?' There was nothing in it for him except grief, but I think he liked a bit of a challenge. Ernest and Phil Banfield worked a lot of things out, and then Ernest said: 'Ralph works with me at the office and he does a lot of my stuff as well.' I met Ralph Baker and then Phil gradually moved out. And Ralph and Ernest have been my managers ever since."

In February 2017, SABBATH finished "The End" tour in Birmingham, closing out the quartet's groundbreaking 49-year career.

"The End" was SABBATH's last tour because Iommi — who was diagnosed with lymphoma in late 2011 — can no longer travel for extended amounts of time.

Iommi revealed his cancer diagnosis in early 2012, shortly after SABBATH announced a reunion tour and album. He underwent treatment throughout the recording of the disc, titled "13", and the subsequent tour to promote it.

I’m sorry to hear that my long-term manager, and Ralph’s business partner, Ernest Chapman passed away this morning. A…

Posted by Tony Iommi on Saturday, January 15, 2022

Tags:

Posted in: News

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).