BLACK SABBATH's TONY IOMMI Meets His 469-Million-Year-Old Fossil (Video)

November 19, 2021 0 Comments

BLACK SABBATH's TONY IOMMI Meets His 469-Million-Year-Old Fossil (Video)

Some might already call him an old fossil, but legendary BLACK SABBATH guitarist Tony Iommi has now come face to face with a pre-historic trace of life named after him.

It comes after heavy metal-loving scientists from Scandinavia were so thrilled to discover a 469-year-old fossil in Russia that they named an entirely new species of conodonts Drepanoistodus Iommii — after their rock hero.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, Westside BID manager Mike Olley set up a surprise Facetime meeting between Tony, his fossil and lead palaeontologist Mats Eriksson on the BLACK SABBATH bench in Birmingham.

Tony said: "It was a real shock to hear that a fossil's been named after me. I've had a bit of abuse from my friends about it who've enjoyed calling me an old fossil, but I think it's great, a real honor. This has to be the weirdest thing that's ever been named after me but I'm really proud of it and I wanted to thank Mats and his team in person for being such brilliant fans."

Speaking to Tony from his home in Sweden, Mats said: "What an absolute honor it is to meet you. It's hard for me to wrap my head around this. From our point of view, it's to be regarded as nothing but a huge honor. The reason we do this is to have fun and to combine my love affairs with nature and with music. But this is just amazing. For me to publish academic papers published is fun but talking to you is priceless."

Mats, who has been a fan of BLACK SABBATH since he was a boy, was so thrilled by his team's discovery that he commissioned legendary "heavy metal painter," Joe Petagno, to create an honorary painting to mark the occasion.

Mats added: "I love the painting that Joe affectionately refers to as 'Tony Iommi conjuring an otherworldly gargantuan conodont.'"

The fossil is said to be from an ancient eel-like marine vertebrate known as a conodont — depicted in the painting as a giant, alien-like creature.

Olley said: "The purpose of having Tony here with us is to celebrate the fact that he's officially a fossil.

"I'm delighted we were able to set up the meeting and I want to thank Mats for his fantastic gesture to honor one of Birmingham's greatest rock heroes."

Photos and video courtesy of Westside BID

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).