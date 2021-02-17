BLACK SABBATH's TONY IOMMI Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

Tony Iommi has received the COVID-19 vaccine. The 72-year-old BLACK SABBATH guitarist, who was diagnosed with the early stages of lymphoma more than nine years ago, shared that he got the shot in a new interview with Greg Prato of Consequence Of Sound.

Asked how he is doing health-wise at the moment, Iommi said: "Hopefully okay. Funny enough, I had a blood test yesterday, and I also had my [COVID] virus vaccine jab yesterday, as well. I always have myself checked over regularly and try to keep on top of anything that might pop up. Of course, at my age, things pop up. But I feel fine and everything seems to be — touch wood — going all right at the moment."

Iommi, who is promoting the upcoming deluxe editions of BLACK SABBATH's "Heaven And Hell" and "Mob Rules" albums, also talked about his current musical projects, saying: "I'd like to be working on things more than what I am at the moment. All I'm down to at the minute is just sort of playing riffs at home, basically — and jotting them down. I'm waiting for the time … because in England now, we're on a complete lockdown. Once they lift the lockdown, I can get my engineer here — because it's set up in his way that he works everything, and I just play — which I like. I don't like getting involved with the other side of it now. When it was the old tapes … but now, it's gone to computers and I can't keep up with the gadgetry these days. And my engineer can. So, when the lockdown lifts and he can come over here and can work in my house, I'm going to start putting things down again and then decide what I'm going to do — if I'm going to have a singer on it or if it's going to be for a movie track. I don't know. But it's great now — I'm in a position where I don't have to do anything. I don't have to tour. I can do it at my own leisure — which I really enjoy. I love playing and I've got so much stuff to put out — I just want to get it done."

Tony is the third member of BLACK SABBATH to get a COVID-19 vaccine, after singer Ozzy Osbourne and bassist Geezer Butler.

Iommi revealed his cancer diagnosis in early 2012, shortly after SABBATH announced a reunion tour and album. He underwent treatment throughout the recording of the disc, titled "13", and the subsequent tour to promote it.

Iommi said in 2016 interview that "the lowest moment" for him was being diagnosed. He explained: "You automatically wind yourself up saying, 'That's it then,' but that is not always the case. When they tell you, you think, 'Oh God.' That was a low time. I have had a few low times in my life like everybody has, but that was one that stuck in the head."

Osbourne told The Pulse Of Radio in 2014 that Iommi never let his condition slow him down. "My hat goes off to him 'cause he really is Iron Man," he said. "I mean, that chemotherapy knocks you sideways, you know. I mean, when my wife had cancer a few years back, she was having three chemo things a month and it would knock the life out of — literally every time she'd have a treatment, she'd have a seizure. It's scary stuff. But he came down, plugged in and carried on. He's my hero, I swear to God he is."

The BLACK SABBATH guitarist successfully underwent an operation in January 2017 to remove a noncancerous lump from his throat.

"13" was the first album in 35 years to feature Osbourne, Iommi and Butler all playing together.

In February 2017, SABBATH finished "The End" tour in Birmingham, closing out the quartet's groundbreaking 49-year career.

"The End" was SABBATH's last tour because Iommi can no longer travel for extended amounts of time.