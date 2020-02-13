BLACK SABBATH's TONY IOMMI Featured In Hour-Long 'Icons' Episode From GibsonTV

To mark the 50th anniversary of BLACK SABBATH's genre-defining self-titled debut album, GibsonTV has uploaded an hour-long "Icons" episode featuring guitarist Tony Iommi talking about his early years in Birmingham, England, the accident that almost ended his career as a guitarist and his 55-year musical journey with SABBATH. Check it out below.

In February 2017, SABBATH finished "The End" tour in Birmingham, closing out the quartet's groundbreaking 49-year career.

"The End" was SABBATH's last tour because Iommi, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and is currently in remission, can no longer travel for extended amounts of time.

SABBATH wrote and recorded its 2013 reunion album, "13", and toured it all over the world while Iommi was going through treatment for his illness, with the guitarist having to fly back to England every six weeks.

The original lineup of SABBATH came together in 1969 with Iommi, singer Ozzy Osbourne, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward. That lineup recorded and toured through 1978, and periodically reformed through the '90s and 2000s for live work.

They regrouped again in late 2011 for a new album and tour, although Ward dropped out after a few months over financial issues. SABBATH has used Ozzy's regular touring drummer Tommy Clufetos since then for live work. RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Brad Wilk laid down the drum tracks on "13", which came out in June 2013.

Last June, Butler told Classic Rock magazine that he wasn't opposed to a a one-off BLACK SABBATH reunion. "If it came up, I wouldn't say never," the bassist said. "I can't imagine it ever happening, but then I said that about the SABBATH tour, and it happened, so who am I to know?"

Butler went on to say that he is still in contact with Iommi, but he has not spoken to Osbourne.

"I haven't seen Ozzy at all," Geezer said. "I've seen Tony and Bill at a couple of awards things we've done, and me and Tony stay in touch through e-mails, but that's about it. But it's good between us. It's like having brothers. You don't have to be in touch."

