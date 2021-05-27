BLACK SABBATH's TONY IOMMI And JUDAS PRIEST Back #ILoveMetal, The World's Biggest Ever Metal-Music Charity Prize Draw

BLACK SABBATH, JUDAS PRIEST, Nuclear Blast, MY DYING BRIDE, Laney, Epiphone, Earache, Sony/BMG, Razamataz, PRS Guitars, Live Nation/Download, 5BAM, Bravado and UK Metal Merger are among the international metal-music industry heavyweights who have donated over 1,000 items of "money-can't-buy" metal memorabilia, merchandise and rarities to #ILoveMetal, the world's biggest ever metal-music charity prize draw.

In partnership with Julie Weir of Music For Nations, the #ILoveMetal collection was collated by the UK Metal Merger "In Solitude" single supergroup collaboration, again with the motivation of raising funds for the Stagehand charity.

Stagehand is the only U.K. charity that specifically helps music stage and road crew, and is dedicated to providing severe-hardship funding and mental health support for live events industry workers.

The #ILoveMetal campaign is critical to supporting the "behind the scenes" workers in the live music industry that, right now, are in crisis. Without them, there won't be a live events industry, even when covid restrictions are lifted.

While providing the opportunity to win money-can't-buy prizes, #ILoveMetal is a way for the metal community to come together to support live music (a cause very dear to our hearts and ears!) giving back to the people who make these life-affirming events happen.

This is not an auction! It is a series of prize draws for each available bundle. With an auction, only fans with the deepest pockets get involved, whereas with a prize draw the whole international metal community can participate through £5 entries via the #ILoveMetal Crowdfunder page. If a fan enters multiple times, they stand a better chance of winning. The prize draw ends June 11 and the winners will be contacted June 18.

The limited-edition, unique items up for grabs are listed here, but include a limited-edition Tony Iommi Epiphone Signature SG Custom, and rare/exclusive BLACK SABBATH book, both of which personally signed by Tony Iommi, two VIP passes for Download 2022; a framed JUDAS PRIEST "Epitaph" presentation, personally signed by Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Richie Faulkner, Ian Hill and Scott Travis; a black PRS SE Standard Tremonti guitar signed by Richard Shaw of CRADLE OF FILTH, and a once-in-a-lifetime collection of MY DYING BRIDE rarities.