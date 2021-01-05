BLACK SABBATH's BILL WARD To Unveil First Art Piece In Nearly Five Years

BLACK SABBATH drumming legend, poet and artist Bill Ward will unveil his first art piece in nearly five years, "Lays The Burden, Dead", on January 25.

A gripping and multi-faceted work crafted during an unprecedented year, "Lays The Burden, Dead" is more than a massive offering of visual art. It is a unique and highly limited package that features a complementary poem printed on an archival paper stock complete with the SceneFour chop. All canvases are numbered and individually signed by Ward. Each ships with a certificate of authenticity.

2015's "The Absence Of Corners" art collection was a career first for Bill. Ward was one of the pioneers in bringing the new medium of rhythm-on-canvas to the world. Three years later, he offered a comprehensive look at the collection and expanding on each of the pieces with poetry, both in writing and spoken word.

Following the creation, release, and various exhibitions of the collection, Ward began crafting poetry to bring readers into the work in a much more personal way. The result was 19 works, each associated with his entire fine art debut collection. To add a new dimension to the experience of reading and viewing the art within the book, Ward recorded an album of spoken-word poetry to round out this experience.

Working with SceneFour, Ward utilized a sophisticated formula to create the collection's visuals, using an array of drumsticks and rhythmic accessories that produce light, much like a painter utilizing brushes and oils. The movements featured within the captured rhythms are then studied and developed into abstract artwork that showcases a dimension not normally seen by the human eye.

Based in Los Angeles, SceneFour specializes in working with music visionaries on the creation of fine artwork. SceneFour's previous art collaborations have included releases with including Dave Lombardo (SLAYER), Rick Allen (DEF LEPPARD), Mike Mangini (DREAM THEATER), Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS), Mikkey Dee (MOTÖRHEAD, SCORPIONS, Nick Menza (MEGADETH) and Gene Hoglan (TESTAMENT)..

Ward stated about the project: "When I'm working on new ideas, musically much of what's played is guided by a visual appearance or shape. Since my early childhood, I've played drums in visuals as well as sound. When I write, there's always an image, sometimes a color attached to what's being created... I am delighted with the captured expressions — from my head and my heart. Their arrival onto canvas is beautiful."

