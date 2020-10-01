BLACK SABBATH's BILL WARD Pays Tribute To Victims Of Las Vegas Massacre On Third Anniversary

October 1, 2020 0 Comments

BLACK SABBATH's BILL WARD Pays Tribute To Victims Of Las Vegas Massacre On Third Anniversary

Original BLACK SABBATH drummer Bill Ward has released a new video message to mark the third anniversary of the Las Vegas massacre.

A gunman opened fire on October 1, 2017 from the 32nd floor the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino during the Route 91 Harvest festival, killing 58 people and wounding more than five hundred others. The gunman, identified by police as Mesquite, Nevada resident Stephen Paddock, killed himself before police closed in. It was later determined that the 64-year-old retired accountant and poker player planned the attack and acted alone.

On Wednesday (September 30), a judge approved a massive settlement deal whereby more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the Vegas shooting will receive $800 million in payouts from MGM Resorts International, which is the owner of the hotel and the concert venue, and its insurer.

Last year, Ward released a song called "Arrows" to mark the second anniversary of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Ward was on board for the SABBATH reunion when it was first announced nine years ago, but backed out soon after. The drummer later claimed that he sat out the recording and touring sessions because of unfair contractual terms, although the members of SABBATH have hinted in other interviews that he wasn't physically up to the task.

All four original members of SABBATH were present when the band announced its reunion in late 2011. But Ward split from the group in 2012, citing an "unsignable" contract, and singer Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler carried on with their Rick Rubin–produced "13" LP and extensive international touring without him.

Ozzy told The Pulse Of Radio during SABBATH's last tour that Ward was not in shape to participate. "Bill Ward has got the most physically demanding job of the lot of us, 'cause he's the timekeeper," he said. "I don't think personally he had the chops to pull it off, you know. The saddest thing is that he needed to own up to that, and we could have worked around it, whether we had a drummer on the side with him or something."

It was rumored that SABBATH wanted to bring a second drummer on the road to share duties with Ward, something that Iommi confirmed in 2017 during a question-and-answer session about SABBATH's "Ten Year War" box set.

Ward in 2015 released his first solo album in 18 years. Titled "Accountable Beasts", the record can be purchased on iTunes.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).