BLACK SABBATH's BILL WARD Pays Tribute To Victims Of Las Vegas Massacre On Third Anniversary

Original BLACK SABBATH drummer Bill Ward has released a new video message to mark the third anniversary of the Las Vegas massacre.

A gunman opened fire on October 1, 2017 from the 32nd floor the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino during the Route 91 Harvest festival, killing 58 people and wounding more than five hundred others. The gunman, identified by police as Mesquite, Nevada resident Stephen Paddock, killed himself before police closed in. It was later determined that the 64-year-old retired accountant and poker player planned the attack and acted alone.

On Wednesday (September 30), a judge approved a massive settlement deal whereby more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the Vegas shooting will receive $800 million in payouts from MGM Resorts International, which is the owner of the hotel and the concert venue, and its insurer.

Last year, Ward released a song called "Arrows" to mark the second anniversary of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

