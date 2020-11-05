BLACK SABBATH: 'The End Of The End' Concert Film To Air On AXS TV

BLACK SABBATH's 2017 concert film "Black Sabbath: The End Of The End" will air on November 11 at 9/8c as part of AXS TV's popular "Docs That Rock" block.

Taking the stage in front of a sold-out crowd in their hometown of Birmingham, England, the band performs enduring hits such as "Iron Man", "Paranoid" and "War Pigs", interspersed with intimate studio performances and commentary from founding members Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi, who provide priceless insight into their incredible legacy as one of the genre's most important acts.

Packed with candid sit-downs, classic performances, and rarely seen footage, "Docs That Rock" puts the spotlight on a different groundbreaking music-themed documentary each week, taking viewers beyond the stage and into the stories of some of music's most influential artists.

SABBATH finished its "The End" tour in Birmingham, closing out the quartet's groundbreaking 49-year career.

"The End" was SABBATH's last tour because guitarist Tony Iommi, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and is currently in remission, can no longer travel for extended amounts of time.

SABBATH wrote and recorded its 2013 reunion album, "13", and toured it all over the world while Iommi was going through treatment for his illness, with the guitarist having to fly back to England every six weeks.

The original lineup of SABBATH came together in 1969 with Iommi, Osbourne, Butler and drummer Bill Ward. That lineup recorded and toured through 1978, and periodically reformed through the '90s and 2000s for live work.

They regrouped again in late 2011 for a new album and tour, although Ward dropped out after a few months over financial issues. SABBATH has used Ozzy's regular touring drummer Tommy Clufetos since then for live work. RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Brad Wilk laid down the drum tracks on "13", which came out in June 2013.

