BLACK SABBATH: Super Deluxe Edition Of 'Sabotage' Due In June

BLACK SABBATH was embroiled in a protracted legal battle with its former manager in 1975 when the band started recording its sixth studio album, "Sabotage". The group felt sabotaged at every turn — hence the album's title — but that feeling helped fuel the intensity of the new music they were making. In spite of the distractions, the band created one of the most dynamic — and underappreciated — albums of its legendary career.

BMG pays tribute to the patron saints of heavy metal with a collection that includes a newly remastered version of the original album along with a complete live show recorded during the band's 1975 tour. "Sabotage: Super Deluxe Edition" will be available on June 11 as a 4-CD set and a 4-LP set that includes the same music on 180-gram vinyl plus a bonus 7-inch with the single edit for "Am I Going Insane (Radio)" and "Hole In The Sky" on the flipside, with artwork replicating the very rare Japanese release of the single. The newly remastered version of the original album will be available via digital download and streaming services on the same day.

Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward recorded "Sabotage" in London and Brussels and co-produced the album with Mike Butcher. The eight songs were released first in the U.S. in July 1975, and then in the U.K. that September. Certified gold in America and silver in the U.K., "Sabotage" earned positive reviews for hard-hitting tracks like "Hole In The Sky" and "Symptom Of The Universe", as well as more experimental music like "Supertzar", which featured harp, mellotron, and the English chamber choir.

"Sabotage: Super Deluxe Edition" introduces 16 live tracks (13 of which are previously unreleased) that were recorded in 1975 during the quartet's U.S. tour for the album. The performances include songs that span the group's career, from the title track to its 1970 debut "Black Sabbath" to "Spiral Architect" and "Sabbra Cadabra" from its previous album, "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" (1973). "Sabotage" is represented as well with live takes of "Hole In The Sky" and "Megalomania".

The music is accompanied by in-depth liner notes that tell the story of the album through quotes from band members and the music media along with rare photos and press clippings from the era. Also included in the package is a 1975 Madison Square Garden replica concert book and "Sabotage" 1975 tour color poster.

"Sabotage: Super Deluxe Edition" CD track listing:

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

01. Hole In The Sky

02. Don't Start (Too Late)

03. Symptom Of The Universe

04. Megalomania

05. Thrill Of It All

06. Supertzar

07. Am I Going Insane (Radio)

08. The Writ

Disc Two: North American Tour Live '75

01. Supertzar/Killing Yourself To Live *

02. Hole In The Sky

03. Snowblind *

04. Symptom Of The Universe

05. War Pigs *

06. Megalomania

07. Sabbra Cadabra *

08. Jam 1 including guitar solo *

09. Jam 2 including drum solo *

10. Supernaut *

11. Iron Man *

Disc Three: North American Tour Live '75

01. Guitar Solo including excerpts of Orchid and Rock 'n' Roll Doctor *

02. Black Sabbath *

03. Spiral Architect *

04. Embryo/Children Of The Grave *

05. Paranoid *

Disc Four

01. Am I Going Insane (Radio) – Single Edit

02. Hole In The Sky

LP One: Original Album Remastered

Side One

01. Hole In The Sky

02. Don't Start (Too Late)

03. Symptom Of The Universe

04. Megalomania

Side Two

01. Thrill Of It All

02. Supertzar

03. Am I Going Insane (Radio)

04. The Writ

LP Two: North American Tour Live '75

Side Three

01. Supertzar/Killing Yourself To Live *

02. Hole In The Sky

03. Snowblind *

Side Four

01. Symptom Of The Universe

02. War Pigs *

LP Three: North American Tour Live '75

Side Five

01. Megalomania *

02. Sabbra Cadabra *

Side Six

01. Jam 1 including guitar solo *

02. Jam 2 including drum solo *

03. Supernaut

LP Four: North American Tour Live '75

Side Seven

01. Iron Man *

02. Guitar Solo including excerpts of Orchid and Rock 'n' Roll Doctor *

03. Black Sabbath *

Side Eight

01. Spiral Architect *

02. Embryo/Children Of The Grave *

03. Paranoid *

7" Single

01. Am I Going Insane (Radio) – Single Edit

02. Hole In The Sky

* previously unreleased

Photo credit: Sam Emerson

