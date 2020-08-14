BLACK SABBATH, METALLICA, SAXON, MEGADETH, Ex-GUNS N' ROSES Members, Others Pay Tribute To PETE WAY

Geezer Butler (BLACK SABBATH), Biff Byford (SAXON), Gilby Clarke (GUNS N' ROSES), David Ellefson (MEGADETH), Frank Bello (ANTHRAX), Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX), Stephen Perkins (JANE'S ADDICTION) and Andrew Freeman (LAST IN LINE) are among the rockers who have reacted on social media to the passing of iconic bass player Pete Way.
The founder of UFO, WAYSTED and, more recently, THE PETE WAY BAND died earlier today (Friday, August 14) at the age of 69. He sustained life-threatening injuries in an accident two months ago but fought hard until finally succumbing to those injuries at 11.35 a.m. BST. His wife, Jenny, was at his side.
Way was a much-loved and highly regarded figure among rock fans, critics and fellow musicians alike. Best known for his work with UFO, Pete's energetic live performances were at the heart of the band's countless world tours. His melodic bass lines underpinned the catalog of enduring rock classics upon which UFO's reputation and legacy were founded. Pete's post-UFO work included collaborating with "Fast" Eddie Clarke from MOTÖRHEAD — the two putting together FASTWAY with HUMBLE PIE drummer Jerry Shirley — and playing bass for his longtime friend Ozzy Osbourne. He then put together his own band WAYSTED. Pete's keen ear for song arrangements have also seen him serve as producer for popular hard rock acts such as TWISTED SISTER and the COCKNEY REJECTS.
Pete had recently finished a solo album, "Walking On The Edge", with producer Mike Clink (GUNS N' ROSES' "Appetite For Destruction", among many more). He had a biography published, "A Fast Ride Out Of Here", in 2017, and an album, "Amphetamine", which is currently out on Cargo Records.
Way had dealt with a number of health issues in recent years. In 2016, he suffered a heart attack, two years after he was given the all-clear following a battle with prostate cancer with which he was diagnosed in 2013. Way was diagnosed during a routine check on his liver, which had been damaged over the years through hepatitis. The abdominal scan picked up the tumor on his prostate.
Pete is survived by two daughters, Zowie and Charlotte, and his younger brother, Neill.
"Oh my Dear Pete
You have left us.
I am so sad.
Your sweet existence has left us. I am in tears.
You were more than you...
Posted by Michael Schenker on Friday, August 14, 2020
This year keeps getting worse. Pete Way, one of the “characters” of metal and fellow @AVFCOfficial supporter has passed. He supported Deadland Ritual on the show in London. Very funny man. RIP Pete. pic.twitter.com/HtX2Iu152T
— Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) August 14, 2020
RIP Pete Way.. Thank you for inspiring me to always give it my all as a bass player-and being so great to me every time we saw each other. You will be missed..#peteway #ufo #legend #bass #inspiration https://t.co/cd4yISoJL0
— FrankBello (@TheFrankBello) August 14, 2020
We lost a legend today, #peteway you will always be the Coolest Rock Star ufo_band_official petewayofficial @ironmaiden @eddietrunk #onlyyoucanrockme https://t.co/9OJCuNNSoJ
— Charlie Benante (@skisum) August 14, 2020
RIP Pete Way @UFO_rockband ~Lights Out -but still shining pic.twitter.com/oNINHCg1ig
— Stephen Perkins (@stephenperkins) August 14, 2020
RIP Pete Way. So influential. Sad news. #rippeteway #ufo pic.twitter.com/ptvpR9jDsL
— Todd Dammit Kerns (@todddammitkerns) August 14, 2020
Rest In Peace Pete Way of UFO.
UFO was a huge influence on me. Played their songs repeatedly in my teenage bands and I have a white Gibson Thunderbird bass because of this guy. He and Michel Schenker together in the classic lineup were magic. Absolutely gutted! @PeteWayOfficial https://t.co/ySTHSCvbG5
— Andrew Freeman (@AndruFreeman) August 14, 2020
RIP Pete Way. one of my favorite & coolest looking bass players ever. If I played bass I would play a Thunderbird on my knees also. thanks for all those great UFO records. Pete Way may u find peace with your Lights… https://t.co/zXYsjkQQrk
— Gilby Clarke (@gilbyclarke) August 14, 2020
Sad to hear of Pete’s passing I’ve known him a long time brill bass player lovely man and funny as hell a big inspiration for many musicians myself included RIP
biffx
Posted by The Real Biff Byford on Friday, August 14, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Very sad to hear of the passing of Pete Way today. The "Strangers In The Night" live album is hands-down one of my all-time favorites, and for me the highlight of the UFO lineup of that day. Pete and his girlfriend actually came to see Megadeth on the Clash of the Titans tour at the Birmingham NEC Arena in 1990 where Dave Mustaine and I had a brief conversation with him just before we took the stage that evening. It's always impactful to know your heroes are in the audience for your show, the same way I was for his show with Waysted opening for Iron Maiden several years before at Irvine Meadows, CA. Pete's look, his style, and his simple but powerful bass lines were a highly influential force to my own playing. He will be dearly missed....RIP! #ufo #peteway #waysted
The news none of us ever wanted to hear.
R.I.P. Pete.
Posted by UFO on Friday, August 14, 2020
Rest in Peace, Pete Way
- from your friends Cheap Trick pic.twitter.com/D34JJ6qD9S
— Cheap Trick (@cheaptrick) August 14, 2020
We are saddened to hear the news of our friend Pete Ways passing this morning.
Our condolences and thoughts are with Pete’s family & loved ones.
Biff, Paul, Nigel, Nibbs & Doug. pic.twitter.com/gQ9EvABTeH
— Saxon (@SaxonOfficial) August 14, 2020
Sad to hear one of my favorite bass players, Pete Way from UFO died today. UFOs live album “Strangers in The Night” is one of the best and I’m grateful that record helped me grow up in music and as a guitar player. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/7v6dK185PL
— Mike McCready (@MikeMcCreadyPJ) August 14, 2020
@FTMSeattle, my UFO tribute band, has played over 17 years raising money and awareness for Camp Oasis for kids with #CrohnsAndColitis. Stone and I have had many conversations over the years of our love for UFO. Pete was essential and will be missed. RIP 2/2
— Mike McCready (@MikeMcCreadyPJ) August 14, 2020
RIP Pete Way. Have known Pete for years and worked with him when we were in a band together called 'Damage Control' with Robin George pic.twitter.com/sH9nTQV9Ez
— THE CHRIS SLADE TIMELINE (@SladeTimeline) August 14, 2020
Rest in Peace #peteway #UFO ufo_band_official Terrible News!! I know we All loved Him!!! My Fave Bassist in Classic Rock.. Coolist,& Raddest,Most Fashionista Bassist from the true rock days!!! Thoughts & Prayers to… https://t.co/WPlQMoiQDt
— BulletBoys (@TheBulletBoys) August 14, 2020
Our Sincere Condolences go out to Pete's Family and Friends
Peter Way - 7 August 1951 - 14 August 2020. R.I.P.?
was an...
Posted by Girlschool on Friday, August 14, 2020Iconic bass player, and a true rock’n’roll madman by all accounts. I can highly recommend his autobiography “A fast ride...
Posted by Michael Amott on Friday, August 14, 2020Pete Way . UFO . Rest in Peace .
Posted by Simon Wright on Friday, August 14, 2020Rest easy Pete, whenever I was in your company you always made me laugh !!
Posted by Ricky Warwick on Friday, August 14, 2020RIP Pete Way Official
"I’m very sad today. My pal Pete Way has died. He was my hero when I was a kid I wanted to be...
Posted by Tesla the Band on Friday, August 14, 2020I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Pete Way. He was a huge inspiration to Nikki Sixx, as well as many others!!!!...
Posted by John Corabi on Friday, August 14, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Pete Way was a huge influence on me , he was uncompromising musically , and he was a great performer . He had a unique feel and wrote some of my all time fave songs . My heart goes out to all his friends and family . PETE WAY R.I.P. ! ? #peteway ?by @rosshalfin
View this post on Instagram
RIP Rockstar. One of my main influences. Gotta go listen to some UFO tonight. Posted ? @withregram • @rosshalfin Pete Way RIP…. It is with the greatest of sadness I post this. Of all the people I’ve known and toured with, in his day Pete was the most fun and he remained a good friend. ‘Light’s Out In London’ really says it all. #rosshalfin #peteway #ufo
View this post on Instagram
Now we lose Pete Way, bass player and legend from one of the greatest bands of all time, UFO. Sad sad day. Time to go rage Rock Bottom, Doctor Doctor, let it roll, Mother Mary, reasons love, ect. FUCK! RIP, and 2020 go fuck yourself
View this post on Instagram
So sad to hear of the passing of the legendary Pete Way. He was the prototype badass early hard rock / metal bassist who surely inspired the likes of guys like Steve Harris and @nikkisixxpixx. UFO’s Strangers In The Night remains one of my favorite live albums of all time. #RIPPeteWay @petewayofficial @ufo_rockband
