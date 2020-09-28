BLACK SABBATH Partners With DR. MARTENS On 50th-Anniversary Boots

Before there was metal, there was BLACK SABBATH. It's been 50 years since the band's groundbreaking debut album crash-landed on to the music scene and changed the course of rock history.

British boot maker Dr. Martens's first collaboration with the "godfathers of heavy metal" celebrates "Black Sabbath" and "Paranoid"'s 50th anniversaries, and shine the spotlight on Keith "Keef" Macmillan's equally hard-hitting artwork.

The Dr. Martens X Black Sabbath collection lands on October 1. The boots feature McMillan's artwork printed over the 1460 8-Eye Black Susan combat boot.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, Dr. Martens's underlying profits surged 93 percent to 164.4 million pounds (about $215.4 million) on revenues of 672.2 million pounds (roughly $881 million). E-commerce and retail sales accounted for about 45 percent of that revenue, while the rest came from the company's wholesale business.

