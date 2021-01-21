BLACK SABBATH/OZZY OSBOURNE Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS To Rejoin THE DEAD DAISIES On Upcoming Tour

Drummer Tommy Clufetos (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB ZOMBIE, TED NUGENT, ALICE COOPER) will rejoin THE DEAD DAISIES when they hit the road in support of their new album, "Holy Ground". Clufetos previously toured with THE DEAD DAISIES in 2015.

Deen Castronovo, who laid down the drums on "Holy Ground" and 2018's "Burn It Down", is reportedly "resolving personal medical issues." It is unclear if he will return to THE DEAD DAISIES at a later date.

The news of Clufetos's THE DEAD DAISIES comeback was broken in a "Holy Ground" press release from Freeman Promotions earlier today. "The band can't wait to play these songs live!" THE DEAD DAISIES' publicists wrote. "When they do hit the road, returning to THE DAISIES amazing lineup is the monstrous, hard-hitting, powerhouse drummer, Tommy Clufetos (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE). So strap in, this is going to be one hell of a ride!"

"Holy Ground" will be released on January 22. Recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France with producer Ben Grosse, the LP is the band's first to feature Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION), who joined the group in 2019 as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).

Clufetos worked with such rock icons as Nugent, Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie before joining Ozzy Osbourne in 2010. That led to a spot as the drummer on BLACK SABBATH's last two world tours.

Castronovo's 17-year tenure with JOURNEY ended in 2015 when the group fired him after his arrest for a variety of charges involving his now-wife (including physical abuse, coercion, and unlawful use of a weapon).

In 2019, Castronovo, who had recorded and toured with THE DEAD DAISIES for the past three years, played several shows with JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon under the "Neal Schon's Journey Through Time" banner. Joining them were founding JOURNEY and SANTANA singer/keyboardist Gregg Rolie, bassist Marco Mendoza of THE DEAD DAISIES and THIN LIZZY, a musician named Chris Collins (on guitar and keyboards) and super-producer Marti Frederiksen (multi-instrumentalist, vocals).