BLACK SABBATH Members Pay Tribute To THE ROLLING STONES' CHARLIE WATTS

BLACK SABBATH's Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward have taken to social media on Tuesday to honor THE ROLLING STONES' Charlie Watts, who died earlier today at the age of 80.

Iommi wrote: "So sorry to hear the very sad news of Charlie Watts passing. He was such a nice guy and a major influence in the music business - he’ll be sadly missed. My deepest condolences to his family and to Mick, Ronnie, Keith and all his friends and fans. R.I.P."

Ward said: "Our condolences to Charlie's family, friends, fellow musicians, and fans. The very bulwark in the best rock and roll band in the world has passed away leaving us all so much to listen to and relisten to. His hats and snare pinned in so much of the sound and let it sound loose but always so tight at the same time.

"Charlie was brilliant, sustaining and always on, a solid fixture in a band that often seemed it was falling off the edge of the world. We've all been with him a long time now, he was always solid, we can learn much. A great rock and roll drummer and beloved jazz drummer making outstanding jazz recordings. He will always be vital to fellow musicians, especially for fellow drummers.

"My family and I are very sad today, in the notice of his passing. Our hearts will be forever grateful for all the great things he gave us, and now, has left us, thank you Charlie, RIP. The Bill Ward Family".

Butler stated: "This news did shock me today. I've been a fan since I saw THE STONES at the Birmingham Town Hall in 1964. RIP Charlie, thanks for the great music and memories."

Bernard Doherty, Watts's publicist, said that he "passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family."

Charlie's death came just weeks after THE ROLLING STONES announced that Watts would be missing several U.S. tour dates while he was recovering from an unspecified medical procedure.

Although Watts wasn't a founding member of THE STONES, he had been with the band since January 1963.

He battled throat cancer in 2004 but got the all clear after undergoing two operations.

Prior to Charlie's death, the "No Filter" tour, which was originally supposed to happen last year, was scheduled to hit 15 cities from September through November.

