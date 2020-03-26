BLACK SABBATH Keyboardist ADAM WAKEMAN's JAZZ SABBATH: Listen To 'Changes' Song

The song "Changes" from JAZZ SABBATH's upcoming self-titled debut album can be streamed below. Due on April 10, the dic will be released on vinyl, CD, cassette and all download and streaming platforms. The band's story will surprise many, as the seven songs featured on this album, supposedly recorded in 1969, have not been heard by anyone for 50 years, but they are known by millions.

Ahead of the album, a JAZZ SABBATH documentary has been released online. In this documentary bandleader Milton Keanes — better known as Adam Wakeman, longtime keyboard and guitar player for BLACK SABBATH and Ozzy Osbourne — is interviewed by renowned actor Robert Powell, discussing the rise and fall of the jazz trio and the "blatant theft" of their songs. Robert also interviews a list of people — including members of BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE, MOTÖRHEAD, FAITH NO MORE, YES, RAMONES — recalling their memories about seeing the band or hearing the bootleg tapes 40-50 years ago.

A statement released by the band's label reads: "Formed in 1968, JAZZ SABBATH were considered by many to be at the forefront of the new jazz movement coming out of England at the time. The eagerly awaited debut album, scheduled for release on Friday 13th February 1970, was destined never to be released. Until now.

"The album was cancelled when news broke that founding member and pianist Milton Keanes was hospitalised with a massive heart attack which left him fighting for his life. The record company took the decision to shelve the album and cancel the scheduled release out of compassion and the financial uncertainty of releasing a debut album from a band without its musical leader.

"When Milton was finally released from hospital in September 1970, he found out that a band from Birmingham, conveniently called 'BLACK SABBATH', had since released two albums containing metal versions of what he claims were his songs.

"Milton tried to contact his record label, Rusty Bedsprings Records, only to find out it didn’t exist anymore and the label owner was in jail. All recalled JAZZ SABBATH albums had been destroyed when the warehouse burned down in June 1970; which turned out to be a case of insurance fraud by the label owner, leaving only a few bootleg tapes of JAZZ SABBATH's live performances between 1968 and 1969 as proof of existence.

"The album masters were said to be lost in the fire, but were actually misplaced and gathered dust in the basement vaults of the recording studio for many years, destined never to see the light of day.

"In late 2019, nearly 50 years later, the man who bought the building where the recording studio had been located (in order to turn it into a vegan pet shop) found the master recording tapes, which contained the original masters from the 1969 recording sessions and the slides containing the original album cover.

"These tapes have now been remixed and will finally be heard. The album will prove that the heavy metal band worshipped by millions around the world are in fact nothing more than musical charlatans, thieving the music from a bedridden, hospitalised genius."

"Jazz Sabbath" track listing:

01. Fairies Wear Boots

02. Evil Woman

03. Rat Salad

04. Iron Man

05. Hand Of Doom

06. Changes

07. Children Of The Grave

