BLACK SABBATH Is Selling 'Black Lives Matter' T-Shirts

A week after RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello posted a photo of him wearing a parody shirt that read "Black Lives Matter" styled in the iconic BLACK SABBATH "Masters Of Reality" font, the legendary heavy metal band apparently decided to capitalize on the moment and release its own limited-edition version of the design, with 100% of the net proceeds going to the Black Lives Matter global network foundation.
The shirts are available for pre-order for $25 at this location and will be shipped around July 14.
A number of rock and metal musicians have voiced their support for the protesters in the wake of George Floyd demonstrations across the U.S.
The protests erupted after the Memorial Day killing of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned his neck to the ground with his knee for nearly nine minutes. In the weeks that followed, the "Black Lives Matter" movement has gone mainstream and has begun resonating with wider calls to address racism from Australia to Europe.
The "Black Lives Matter" movement was launched in the summer of 2013 by black organizers Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi after George Zimmerman was acquitted of the killing of Trayvon Martin. Following Floyd's death, the movement has gained even more attention. But some have tried to use a counterargument with the "All Lives Matter" label, which is seen as mocking the "Black Lives Matter" movement.
My 96 yr old mom has been a tireless advocate for Black Lives her whole life. From being a foreign student advisor at the Univ. of Illinois, to teaching in Kenya and supporting the anti-colonial movement there, to teaching African Studies and bringing a radical perspective to a white conservative high school for 30 yrs, to being a member of the Illinois Urban League and campaigning for civil rights, to helping homeless African American men get their GED at the Salvation Army, to telling anybody who came at our family with any racist garbage to go straight to hell, to arming me with pride & confidence, to being a lifelong proponent of racial justice and ruthless critic of racist police. Proud to stand with her today, as always, in solidarity in the fight for a more just and humane country & planet. (Photo by Rhoads Morello)
