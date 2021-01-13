BLACK SABBATH: 'Heaven And Hell' And 'Mob Rules' Deluxe Editions To Include Previously Unreleased Recordings

Singer Ronnie James Dio joined BLACK SABBATH in 1979 which resulted in two back-to-back classic albums: "Heaven And Hell" and "Mob Rules". On those memorable albums, Dio's soaring tenor and gothic songwriting were the perfect foil for the band's bone-crushing mix of razor-sharp riffs, intense grooves, and dark imagery.

Rhino salutes the long shadow cast by this short-lived lineup with newly remastered versions of both albums expanded with rare and unreleased music. "Heaven And Hell: Deluxe Edition" and "Mob Rules: Deluxe Edition" will be released separately on March 5. Each album will be available on 2-CDs ($19.98), or a 2-LPs ($31.98). Due to space constraints, both vinyl editions include a selection of bonus material from the CDs. The music will also be available via digital download and streaming services the same day. A rare live version of "Heaven And Hell" and a previously unreleased live version of "The Mob Rules" are both available today as digital singles and can be streamed below.

Dio joined BLACK SABBATH for the first time in 1979 and quickly found kindred spirits in guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward. When "Heaven And Hell" was released in April 1980, the album was met with effusive reviews for the band's return to form on metal masterpieces like "Neon Knights" and the title track. The album reached #9 in the U.K. and #28 in the U.S., where it was also certified platinum.

"Heaven And Hell: Deluxe Edition" adds several bonus tracks that have never been released in North America, including versions of "Children Of The Sea" and "Die Young" recorded live in 1980 in Hartford, Connecticut. The set concludes with live rarities like "E5150" and "Neon Knights" that originally appeared in 2007 on the Rhino Handmade's limited edition collection "Black Sabbath: Live At Hammersmith Odeon".

To follow up "Heaven And Hell", the group returned to the studio in 1981 to begin recording "Mob Rules", with drummer Vinny Appice joining the band for the first time. Released in October 1981 and certified gold, the album was another SABBATH classic, including standouts like "The Sign Of The Southern Cross", "Turn Up The Night" and the title track.

"Mob Rules: Deluxe Edition" boasts an expansive selection of rare and unreleased recordings. Along with additional tracks from "Live At Hammersmith Odeon", the collection also includes a newly mixed version of "The Mob Rules". The cherry on top is an entire concert recorded in 1982 in Portland, Oregon. Highlights include stellar performances of "Neon Knights", "Heaven And Hell" and "Voodoo".

The Dio-fronted lineup disbanded in 1982 but reunited a decade later to record "Dehumanizer" and tour before going on hiatus again. The group came together again in 2006 to record three new songs for Rhino's era-spanning collection "Black Sabbath: The Dio Years". The collaboration led to a highly anticipated world tour in 2007 where the group was billed as HEAVEN & HELL. Their final album of new material, 2009's "The Devil You Know", again demonstrated the musical bond between the band members was unparalleled.

"Heaven And Hell: Deluxe Edition" 2-CD track listing

Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

01. Neon Knights

02. Children Of The Sea

03. Lady Evil

04. Heaven And Hell

05. Wishing Well

06. Die Young

07. Walk Away

08. Lonely Is The Word

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks

01. Children Of The Sea – Live B-Side Of "Neon Knights" *

02. Heaven And Hell – Live B-Side Of "Die Young" *

03. Lady Evil – 7" Mono Edit (unreleased on CD)

Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT (August 10, 1980)

04. Neon Knights *

05. Children Of The Sea *

06. Heaven And Hell *

07. Die Young *

Hammersmith Odeon, London (Dec 31, 1981- Jan 2, 1982)

08. E5150

09. Neon Knights

10. Children Of The Sea

11. Heaven And Hell

2-LP Track Listing

Side One

01. Neon Knights

02. Children Of The Sea

03. Lady Evil

04. Heaven And Hell

Side Two

01. Wishing Well

02. Die Young

03. Walk Away

04. Lonely Is The Word

Side Three

01. Children Of The Sea – Live B-Side Of "Neon Knights" *

02. Heaven And Hell – Live B-Side Of "Die Young" *

03. Lady Evil – 7" Mono Edit (unreleased on CD)

04. Neon Knights – Live 1980 *

Side Four

01. Children Of The Sea – Live 1980 *

02. Heaven And Hell – Live 1980 *

03. Die Young – Live 1980 *

"Mob Rules: Deluxe Edition" 2-CD track listing

Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

01. Turn Up The Night

02. Voodoo

03. The Sign Of The Southern Cross

04. E5150

05. The Mob Rules

06. Country Girl

07. Slipping Away

08. Falling Off The Edge Of The World

09. Over And Over

Bonus Tracks

10. The Mob Rules – Heavy Metal Soundtrack Version

11. Die Young – Live B-Side Of "Mob Rules" 7" *

12. The Mob Rules – New 2021 Mix **

Live At The Hammersmith Odeon London (31/12/81 - 2/1/82)

13. Country Girl

14. Slipping Away

15. The Mob Rules

16. Voodoo

Live At Portland Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR, April 22, 1982

17. Intro **

18. Neon Knights **

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks

Live At Portland Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR, April 22, 1982

01. N.I.B. **

02. Children Of The Sea **

03. Voodoo **

04. Black Sabbath **

05. War Pigs **

06. Drum Solo **

07. Iron Man **

08. The Mob Rules **

09. Heaven And Hell **

10. Guitar Solo **

11. Sign Of The Southern Cross/Heaven And Hell – Reprise **

12. Paranoid **

13. Children Of The Grave **

2-LP Track Listing

Side One

01. Turn Up The Night

02. Voodoo

03. The Sign Of The Southern Cross

04. E5150

05. The Mob Rules

Side Two

01. Country Girl

02. Slipping Away

03. Falling Off The Edge Of The World

04. Over And Over

Side Three

01. The Mob Rules – Heavy Metal Soundtrack Version

02. Die Young – Live B-Side Of "Mob Rules" 7" *

03. The Mob Rules – New 2021 Mix **

04. Sign Of The Southern Cross/Heaven And Hell – Reprise **

Side Four

Live At The Hammersmith Odeon London (31/12/81 - 2/1/82)

01. Country Girl

02. Slipping Away

03. The Mob Rules

04. Voodoo

* previously unreleased in North America

** previously unreleased

