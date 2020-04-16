BLACK SABBATH Guitarist TONY IOMMI's Auction Raises $24,000 For Britain's NHS

According to the BBC, BLACK SABBATH guitarist Tony Iommi has raised more than £19,000 (approximately $23,760) for the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) by auctioning off personal items, including one of his guitars.

The axe sold for £11,300 (approximately $14,130), with other items from the collection raising just under £8,000 for University Hospitals Birmingham.

The 72-year-old guitar legend has said coronavirus was "difficult for everyone" but showed the "great work" of the NHS.

In February 2017, SABBATH finished "The End" tour in Birmingham, closing out the quartet's groundbreaking 49-year career.

"The End" was SABBATH's last tour because Iommi, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and is currently in remission, can no longer travel for extended amounts of time.

SABBATH wrote and recorded its 2013 reunion album, "13", and toured it all over the world while Iommi was going through treatment for his illness, with the guitarist having to fly back to England every six weeks.

The original lineup of SABBATH came together in 1969 with Iommi, singer Ozzy Osbourne, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward. That lineup recorded and toured through 1978, and periodically reformed through the '90s and 2000s for live work.

They regrouped again in late 2011 for a new album and tour, although Ward dropped out after a few months over financial issues. SABBATH has used Ozzy's regular touring drummer Tommy Clufetos since then for live work. RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Brad Wilk laid down the drum tracks on "13", which came out in June 2013.