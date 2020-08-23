BLACK SABBATH Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS: 'Rock And Roll Is Gonna Explode' After The Pandemic

During a recent appearance on Ted Nugent's "Spirit Campfire" Internet TV show, drummer Tommy Clufetos (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB ZOMBIE, TED NUGENT, ALICE COOPER) spoke about what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic.

He said (see video below): "After all this time off, I'm gonna blow up, man. But during all this chaos, I'm trying to take it as, 'Okay, this is your breather, man. Take your breather, and just be ready.' 'Cause it's happening for a reason. But rock and roll is gonna explode after this. People are gonna go nuts.

"People are saying, 'Well, I don't know if people are gonna go to concerts again.' And I'm going, 'Are you crazy?' People don't care," the 40-year-old rocker continued. "They're gonna go, 'Virus smirus.' When they're allowed, people are gonna come out in droves. They're gonna let loose like the end of the war, man. They're gonna go nuts, and we're gonna be right there rocking for 'em."

Clufetos worked with such rock icons as Nugent, Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie before joining Ozzy Osbourne in 2010. That led to a spot as the drummer on BLACK SABBATH's last two world tours.

In a 2018 interview with The Oakland Press, Clufetos stated about playing with SABBATH: "All four of those original SABBATH guys have a very unique way of playing, four unique individuals creating a sound. You can't copy them. You've just got to get into the heartbeat of the music and do it justice. Hopefully I did it justice. I tried my best."

As for Osbourne, Tommy said: "He's a special guy. He has a special talent and a unique charisma unto himself that I've never seen before. He's just entertainment, all the way around. He's a master at what he does, and he knows how to entertain a crowd and give them what they want. He sets the tone, and you want to go to war with him. It's a great feeling being behind him."

