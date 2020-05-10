BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD Had A 'Great' 72nd Birthday

When BLACK SABBATH drummer Bill Ward turned 72 on Tuesday (May 5), a number of fans took to social media to wish him a happy birthday. To thank his fans for their thoughtfulness, Ward posted the following message on his social media accounts: "Hi everyone, I had a great birthday, even though we're still at home for a while. This year I sat with my wife and ate some oatmeal and drank tea, LOL. I got some great calls from family members, and great texts from close friends and fellow musicians, and a plethora of social media messages wishing me well, thank you.
"What a life, so far, what a great host of friends to be a part of, what a beloved family to embrace, I'm totally blessed, from my youngest grandson up. To my metal head buddies, you know you're just a bunch of crazy MF, and I love you so much, to all my pals I thank you dearly for hanging with me, for everyone who sent their love, I love you too, big thanks, big hugs.
"I hope you all can remain well and in good spirits, I hope you all can feel some hope and love in your lives today.
"Thanks again for giving me a great birthday and for loving me, I loved it, LOL."
Ward was on board for the SABBATH reunion when it was first announced more than eight years ago, but backed out soon after. He later claimed that he sat out the recording and touring sessions because of unfair contractual terms, although the members of SABBATH have hinted in other interviews that he wasn't physically up to the task.
All four original members of SABBATH were present when the band announced its reunion in late 2011. But Ward split from the group in 2012, citing an "unsignable" contract, and singer Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler carried on with their Rick Rubin–produced "13" LP and extensive international touring without him. The final BLACK SABBATH tour, which concluded in February 2017 in Birmingham, saw the founding member replaced by session drummer Tommy Clufetos.
It was rumored that SABBATH wanted to bring a second drummer on the road to share duties with Ward, something that Iommi confirmed in 2017 during a question-and-answer session about SABBATH's "Ten Year War" box set.
Back in June 2017, Ward told Rolling Stone magazine that he had "gone through a lot of tears" over his split with SABBATH. "I've grieved the loss of three of my best friends," he said. "I've grieved the loss of their company, their words, their laughter, their joy, and above all, their music... I've grieved the loss of the fans, and I've grieved the pain of what all this has created."
But he claimed at the time to have come out the other side. "I can't afford to have resentment," he explained. "I can't afford to be angry. I can't afford these things spiritually or physically. So I knew I had to be rid of them."
#thankyou pic.twitter.com/Urx8iSU6BU
— Bill Ward (@billwarddrums) May 10, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).