BLACK SABBATH Challenges Fans With Newly Created Online 'Sabotage Deluxe Edition: Escape Room'

BMG has paid tribute to BLACK SABBATH with the release of a collection that includes a newly remastered version of the band's sixth studio album, "Sabotage", along with a complete live show recorded during the band's 1975 tour.

"Sabotage: Super Deluxe Edition" is available as a four-CD set and a four-LP set that includes the same music on 180-gram vinyl plus a bonus seven-inch with the single edit for "Am I Going Insane (Radio)" and "Hole In The Sky" on the flipside, with artwork replicating the very rare Japanese release of the single.

To commemorate this release, BMG has partnered with Bewilder Box Ltd., creators of award-winning physical and digital escape room adventures and specialists in IP based puzzle gaming, to create an interactive online environment every SABBATH fan will love, the Sabotage Deluxe Edition: Escape Room.

Enter the mysterious mirror world of BLACK SABBATH's "Sabotage" in this this mini online escape room game where your mission is to recover a copy of the coveted "Sabotage: Super Deluxe Edition". Travel back in time to the 1970s and make your way through 15 minutes of mind-boggling SABBATH-themed puzzles, where only those with sharpest of wits and heaviest riffs will succeed. Plug in your Gibson SG, turn your brain up to 11 and see if you've got what it takes to be The Prince of Smartness in the Sabotage Deluxe Edition: Escape Room.

Details to note :

* It's a single-player browser game

* Takes approximately 15 minutes to play

* Filled with SABBATH-themed challenges

* Fans can preview album tracks and find secrets in the artwork

* Mobile/tablet compatible but full computer/laptop recommended for best experience

* Share your time on social channels using #SabbotageEscapeRoom

Play for free at this location.

Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward recorded "Sabotage" in London and Brussels and co-produced the album with Mike Butcher. The eight songs were released first in the U.S. in July 1975, and then in the U.K. that September. Certified gold in America and silver in the U.K., "Sabotage" earned positive reviews for hard-hitting tracks like "Hole In The Sky" and "Symptom Of The Universe", as well as more experimental music like "Supertzar", which featured harp, mellotron, and the English chamber choir.

"Sabotage: Super Deluxe Edition" introduces 16 live tracks (13 of which are previously unreleased) that were recorded in 1975 during the quartet's U.S. tour for the album. The performances include songs that span the group's career, from the title track to its 1970 debut "Black Sabbath" to "Spiral Architect" and "Sabbra Cadabra" from its previous album, "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" (1973). "Sabotage" is represented as well with live takes of "Hole In The Sky" and "Megalomania".

The music is accompanied by in-depth liner notes that tell the story of the album through quotes from band members and the music media along with rare photos and press clippings from the era. Also included in the package is a 1975 Madison Square Garden replica concert book and "Sabotage" 1975 tour color poster.