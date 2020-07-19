BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Will 'Definitely' Be Making A New Album 'Hopefully Sooner Than Later'

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY bassist John "JD" DeServio spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's follow-up to "Grimmest Hits", which was released in January 2018 via Entertainment One (eOne).

"We were supposed to have a record recorded already," he said. "So, who knows when that's gonna happen. Stay tuned. Hopefully sooner than later. And all the shows, I think they all got canceled this year for everybody, which really, really sucks. But we're definitely gonna be doing a new record. So keep tuned for that one."

Asked if BLACK LABEL SOCIETY already has new music written, John said: "I'm sure Zakk's [Wylde, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY leader] got a bunch of riffs written. I'm sure he does."

DeServio also talked about the BLACK LABEL SOCIETY songwriting process, explaining that "Zakk just comes up with riffs and ideas, and then we put 'em down and make a song out of it, and then that's it. It's pretty easy. It's pretty simple," he said. "A lot of times, he'll have the whole song done and then will throw down the guitar for us and then we build. A lot of times we'll just be in the studio and he comes up with stuff and then we just start jamming on it and make that a song. Like, 'Crazy Horse' was the last song written on that 'Order Of The Black' record [2010], and it was the opening song. We had to spend an extra week doing something, and if we never did that extra week, we wouldn't have gotten a couple of them songs, which is pretty cool."

This past March, Zakk told Billboard that he would spend April composing the songs for BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's next disc and that he would record the LP in May and June.

He explained: "I don't demo or stockpile shit. Never have. I'm not like Prince, where he's recording stuff all the time. I just like to come up with a riff or an idea and be like, 'Why don't we track that one today?' It's like the beginning of a new season. It's always fun."

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY spent the last couple of years touring in support of "Grimmest Hits".

The band celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first album, "Sonic Brew", last year.

Zakk has been the on-again-off-again guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne since 1987, although he does not appear on the legendary heavy metal singer's latest LP, "Ordinary Man".

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY is:

Zakk Wylde - Vocals/Guitar

John "JD" DeServio - Bass

Dario Lorina - Guitar

Jeff Fabb - Drums