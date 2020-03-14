BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Postpones Remainder Of 'North American Crusade' Tour With OBITUARY And LORD DYING

March 14, 2020 0 Comments

In the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY has postponed the remainder of its winter/spring 2020 "North American Crusade" tour with OBITUARY and LORD DYING.

Earlier today, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY frontman Zakk Wylde issued the following statement via social media: "Berserkers! We are postponing the remainder of our 'North American Crusade'. Rescheduled dates will be announced next week so please hold on to your tickets. Thanks to everyone that came out to the shows and everyone please stay safe and healthy. We will see you all very soon!"

Affected shows:

March 13 - Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie - Sault Ste. Marie, MI
March 14 - North Star Mohican Casino Resort - Bowler, WI
March 16 - Old Forester's Paristown Hall - Louisville, KY
March 17 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC
March 19 - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL
March 20 - Hard Rock Biloxi - Biloxi, MS
March 21 - The Plant - Dothan, AL
March 22 - Jannus Live - St Petersburg, FL
March 24 - Music Farm - Charleston, SC
March 25 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA
March 27 - Main Street Armory - Rochester, NY
March 28 - The Webster - Hartford, CT

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY has spent the last couple of years touring in support of its tenth full-length album, "Grimmest Hits", which was released in January 2018 via Entertainment One (eOne).

The band celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first album, "Sonic Brew", last year.

Zakk has been the on-again-off-again guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne since 1987, although he does not appear on the legendary heavy metal singer's latest LP, "Ordinary Man".

Wylde can be heard on 10 of Ozzy's albums, including "No Rest For The Wicked", "No More Tears" and "Ozzmosis". He has also released two solo LPs, 1996's "Book Of Shadows" and 2016's "Book Of Shadows II".

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY is:

Zakk Wylde - Vocals/Guitar
John DeServio - Bass
Dario Lorina - Guitar
Jeff Fabb - Drums

POSTPONED
Berserkers! We are postponing the remainder of our North American Crusade.
Rescheduled dates will be...

Posted by Black Label Society on Friday, March 13, 2020

