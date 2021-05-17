BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Is 'Wrapping Up' Work On New Album

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY leader Zakk Wylde spoke to Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to "Grimmest Hits", which was released in January 2018 via Entertainment One (eOne). He said said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're actually wrapping it up right now. We're gonna master it on the 10th [of June], and then I think we're talking about putting it out in November. We're doing Sturgis [motorcycle rally] with BLACK LABEL in August. Then I think it's the beginning of October through the end of November, [a tour of] the States. And after that, I guess we'll go home and do a BLACK LABEL Christmas-New Year's Eve run and we end up with the Arizona chapter on New Year's Eve. And then after that — I'm not sure what the dates are after that. We can go up to Canada — if everyone's vaccinated, then you can go up there. But I know Doningon, over in England, the big festival over there [Download], we're scheduled to play on that in 2022. So hopefully everything will be opened up in Europe as well."

Earlier this month, Zakk told Detroit's WRIF radio station that BLACK LABEL SOCIETY recorded "about 30 songs" for the new LP.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's "None More Black" box set, containing remastered versions of all 12 of the band's original studio recordings on gorgeous color vinyl, came out in April. The box set comes with a hardcover 32-page photo book, chronicling BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's legendary career. It arrives in an indestructible black-on-black embossed collection box. It includes "The Song Remains Not The Same II", featuring reworked versions of the original songs.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY spent a couple of years touring in support of "Grimmest Hits".

The band celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first album, "Sonic Brew", in 2019.

Zakk has been the on-again-off-again guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne since 1987, although he does not appear on the legendary heavy metal singer's latest LP, "Ordinary Man".

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY is:

Zakk Wylde - Vocals/Guitar

John "JD" DeServio - Bass

Dario Lorina - Guitar

Jeff Fabb - Drums

