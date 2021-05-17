BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Is 'Wrapping Up' Work On New Album

May 17, 2021 0 Comments

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Is 'Wrapping Up' Work On New Album

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY leader Zakk Wylde spoke to Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to "Grimmest Hits", which was released in January 2018 via Entertainment One (eOne). He said said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're actually wrapping it up right now. We're gonna master it on the 10th [of June], and then I think we're talking about putting it out in November. We're doing Sturgis [motorcycle rally] with BLACK LABEL in August. Then I think it's the beginning of October through the end of November, [a tour of] the States. And after that, I guess we'll go home and do a BLACK LABEL Christmas-New Year's Eve run and we end up with the Arizona chapter on New Year's Eve. And then after that — I'm not sure what the dates are after that. We can go up to Canada — if everyone's vaccinated, then you can go up there. But I know Doningon, over in England, the big festival over there [Download], we're scheduled to play on that in 2022. So hopefully everything will be opened up in Europe as well."

Earlier this month, Zakk told Detroit's WRIF radio station that BLACK LABEL SOCIETY recorded "about 30 songs" for the new LP.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's "None More Black" box set, containing remastered versions of all 12 of the band's original studio recordings on gorgeous color vinyl, came out in April. The box set comes with a hardcover 32-page photo book, chronicling BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's legendary career. It arrives in an indestructible black-on-black embossed collection box. It includes "The Song Remains Not The Same II", featuring reworked versions of the original songs.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY spent a couple of years touring in support of "Grimmest Hits".

The band celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first album, "Sonic Brew", in 2019.

Zakk has been the on-again-off-again guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne since 1987, although he does not appear on the legendary heavy metal singer's latest LP, "Ordinary Man".

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY is:

Zakk Wylde - Vocals/Guitar
John "JD" DeServio - Bass
Dario Lorina - Guitar
Jeff Fabb - Drums

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).