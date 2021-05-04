BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Has Recorded 30 Songs For Next Album; November Release Expected

May 4, 2021 0 Comments

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Has Recorded 30 Songs For Next Album; November Release Expected

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY leader Zakk Wylde spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's follow-up to "Grimmest Hits", which was released in January 2018 via Entertainment One (eOne). "We're in [my home studio] Black Vatican right now," Zakk said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "We're just working on the new record — new BLACK LABEL flavored country donuts for the next album.

"During the COVID, obviously, [we worked on] the [recently released] 'None More Black' box set, and then we also tracked about 30 songs," he continued. "So we've got that. We're just putting the finishing touches on some stuff right now. We're gonna be mastering that in a little bit. So it'll probably come out in November."

Wylde also talked about BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's touring plans for the coming months, saying: "I guess we're doing [the] Sturgis [motorcycle rally] with BLACK LABEL. That's in August. And then in all of October and November, we're gonna be going around the States. And then we're doing a BLACK LABEL Christmas-new Year's Eve, and we end up with the Arizona chapter. That's what's on the agenda for now. Hopefully everybody has the shot and then we can all have everything back to normal again, and we can start doing tours again."

Asked if he is "jonesing" to hit the stage again after being off the road for so long, Wylde said: "Put it this way: for the last 20-plus years, the longest I've been home was probably maybe two weeks. So the COVID break, I've been enjoying spending time with the kids. And I wouldn't trade my situation for anything. I love touring. I love rolling out and seeing our BLACK LABEL family everywhere, rolling with Ozz, then my 'Gen Axe' brothers, and then when we do the 'Experience Hendrix' thing. I'm always touring — whether it's with Ozz, BLACK LABEL, ZAKK SABBATH, 'Generation Axe', 'Experience Hendrix'. I'm usually home about less than two weeks [before] I'm back out on the road with something else. I love it. Every night I get up on stage, I look forward to it. This is the longest I've been home in 20-plus years.

He continued: "Once the grind starts rolling again, I think a lot of people are gonna go, 'Wow. Remember 2020? That was pretty nice.' I'm just saying, [it's nice] being at home with your family and before the grind starts kicking again and there's no breaks again. I'm enjoying every second of it until we start rolling."

The "None More Black" box set, containing remastered versions of all 12 BLACK LABEL SOCIETY original studio recordings on gorgeous color vinyl, came out in April. The box set comes with a hardcover 32-page photo book, chronicling BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's legendary career. It arrives in an indestructible black-on-black embossed collection box. It includes "The Song Remains Not The Same II", featuring reworked versions of the original songs.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY spent a couple of years touring in support of "Grimmest Hits".

The band celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first album, "Sonic Brew", in 2019.

Zakk has been the on-again-off-again guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne since 1987, although he does not appear on the legendary heavy metal singer's latest LP, "Ordinary Man".

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY is:

Zakk Wylde - Vocals/Guitar
John "JD" DeServio - Bass
Dario Lorina - Guitar
Jeff Fabb - Drums

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).