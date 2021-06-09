BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Announces Fall 2021 U.S. Tour With OBITUARY And PRONG

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY will embark on a U.S. tour this fall. Support on the trek will come from OBITUARY and PRONG. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 11.

The dates are as follows:

Oct. 01 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

Oct. 02 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theater

Oct. 04 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory [Boise]

Oct. 05 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory [Spokane]

Oct. 07 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Oct. 08 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Oct. 12 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Oct. 13 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

Oct. 15 - Bowler, WI - North Star Mohican Casino Resort

Oct. 16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

Oct. 17 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

Oct. 18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

Oct. 19 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Oct. 21 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi

Oct. 22 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

Oct. 23 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

Oct. 24 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando

Oct. 26 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

Oct. 28 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

Oct. 29 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Oct. 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

Oct. 31 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Nov. 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Nov. 04 - Worcester, MA - Worcester Palladium

Nov. 05 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

Nov. 06 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

Nov. 07 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Nov. 09 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

Nov. 10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

Nov. 11 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

Nov. 13 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casinos - Sault Ste. Marie

Nov. 14 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Nov. 15 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

Nov. 16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

Nov. 18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Nov. 19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

Nov. 20 - Grand Prairie, TX - The Texas Trust CU Theatre

Nov. 21 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Nov. 23 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre/Tucson, Arizona

Nov. 24 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

Nov. 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Nov. 27 - Denver, CO - Summit Denver

Nov. 28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

In March 2020, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY postponed around a dozen or so of its winter/spring 2020 "North American Crusade" tour with OBITUARY and LORD DYING due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY leader Zakk Wylde told Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA that he and his bandmates were "wrapping" up work on the follow-up to "Grimmest Hits", which was released in January 2018 via Entertainment One (eOne). He said said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think we're talking about putting it out in November. We're doing Sturgis [motorcycle rally] with BLACK LABEL in August. Then I think it's the beginning of October through the end of November, [a tour of] the States. And after that, I guess we'll go home and do a BLACK LABEL Christmas-New Year's Eve run and we end up with the Arizona chapter on New Year's Eve. And then after that — I'm not sure what the dates are after that. We can go up to Canada — if everyone's vaccinated, then you can go up there. But I know Doningon, over in England, the big festival over there [Download], we're scheduled to play on that in 2022. So hopefully everything will be opened up in Europe as well."

Earlier in May, Zakk told Detroit's WRIF radio station that BLACK LABEL SOCIETY recorded "about 30 songs" for the new LP.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's "None More Black" box set, containing remastered versions of all 12 of the band's original studio recordings on gorgeous color vinyl, came out in April. The box set comes with a hardcover 32-page photo book, chronicling BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's legendary career. It arrives in an indestructible black-on-black embossed collection box. It includes "The Song Remains Not The Same II", featuring reworked versions of the original songs.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY spent a couple of years touring in support of "Grimmest Hits".

The band celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first album, "Sonic Brew", in 2019.

Zakk has been the on-again-off-again guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne since 1987, although he does not appear on the legendary heavy metal singer's latest LP, "Ordinary Man".

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY is:

Zakk Wylde - Vocals/Guitar

John "JD" DeServio - Bass

Dario Lorina - Guitar

Jeff Fabb - Drums