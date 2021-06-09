BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Announces Fall 2021 U.S. Tour With OBITUARY And PRONG

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY will embark on a U.S. tour this fall. Support on the trek will come from OBITUARY and PRONG. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 11.
The dates are as follows:
Oct. 01 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
Oct. 02 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theater
Oct. 04 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory [Boise]
Oct. 05 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory [Spokane]
Oct. 07 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
Oct. 08 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Oct. 12 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
Oct. 13 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
Oct. 15 - Bowler, WI - North Star Mohican Casino Resort
Oct. 16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
Oct. 17 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago
Oct. 18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
Oct. 19 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
Oct. 21 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi
Oct. 22 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre
Oct. 23 - Dothan, AL - The Plant
Oct. 24 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando
Oct. 26 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
Oct. 28 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
Oct. 29 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Oct. 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
Oct. 31 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
Nov. 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Nov. 04 - Worcester, MA - Worcester Palladium
Nov. 05 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
Nov. 06 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
Nov. 07 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Nov. 09 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
Nov. 10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
Nov. 11 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
Nov. 13 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casinos - Sault Ste. Marie
Nov. 14 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Nov. 15 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland
Nov. 16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's
Nov. 18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
Nov. 19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
Nov. 20 - Grand Prairie, TX - The Texas Trust CU Theatre
Nov. 21 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
Nov. 23 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre/Tucson, Arizona
Nov. 24 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas
Nov. 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Nov. 27 - Denver, CO - Summit Denver
Nov. 28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
In March 2020, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY postponed around a dozen or so of its winter/spring 2020 "North American Crusade" tour with OBITUARY and LORD DYING due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY leader Zakk Wylde told Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA that he and his bandmates were "wrapping" up work on the follow-up to "Grimmest Hits", which was released in January 2018 via Entertainment One (eOne). He said said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think we're talking about putting it out in November. We're doing Sturgis [motorcycle rally] with BLACK LABEL in August. Then I think it's the beginning of October through the end of November, [a tour of] the States. And after that, I guess we'll go home and do a BLACK LABEL Christmas-New Year's Eve run and we end up with the Arizona chapter on New Year's Eve. And then after that — I'm not sure what the dates are after that. We can go up to Canada — if everyone's vaccinated, then you can go up there. But I know Doningon, over in England, the big festival over there [Download], we're scheduled to play on that in 2022. So hopefully everything will be opened up in Europe as well."
Earlier in May, Zakk told Detroit's WRIF radio station that BLACK LABEL SOCIETY recorded "about 30 songs" for the new LP.
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's "None More Black" box set, containing remastered versions of all 12 of the band's original studio recordings on gorgeous color vinyl, came out in April. The box set comes with a hardcover 32-page photo book, chronicling BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's legendary career. It arrives in an indestructible black-on-black embossed collection box. It includes "The Song Remains Not The Same II", featuring reworked versions of the original songs.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY spent a couple of years touring in support of "Grimmest Hits".
The band celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first album, "Sonic Brew", in 2019.
Zakk has been the on-again-off-again guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne since 1987, although he does not appear on the legendary heavy metal singer's latest LP, "Ordinary Man".
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY is:
Zakk Wylde - Vocals/Guitar
John "JD" DeServio - Bass
Dario Lorina - Guitar
Jeff Fabb - Drums