BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION Is Still Planning To Work On Fifth Studio Album

October 6, 2020 0 Comments

In a recent interview with Marci Wiser of 95.5 KLOS radio station, vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, THE DEAD DAISIES) spoke about the possibility of a fifth studio album with BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, the band he formed with guitarist Joe Bonamassa, drummer Jason Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN) and keyboardist Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, ALICE COOPER, BILLY IDOL).

"We are gonna do another record," he said. "It's really hard to say when, but I do speak to Joe about this. We've been talking about this. We missed the window this year, of course, so we're looking — I don't know — 18 months from now. Whatever window opens for us to make that next record, we're all looking forward to it."

BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION's next disc will be the follow-up to "BCCIV", which was released in September 2017 and marked BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION's first studio effort since 2013's "Afterglow".

Just like its three predecessors, "BCCIV" was overseen by producer Kevin Shirley, who originally had the idea of putting Hughes and Bonamassa in a band after seeing them jamming together onstage in Los Angeles back in November 2009.

BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION's inception took place when Hughes and Bonamassa fused their styles on stage in Los Angeles for an explosive performance at Guitar Center's King Of The Blues event. With the help and guidance of Shirley, they further added to their rock lineage by recruiting Bonham and Sherinian.

Known as the "voice of rock," Hughes spent key years of his career as the beloved bassist and vocalist of DEEP PURPLE, appearing on the classic albums "Burn", "Stormbringer" and "Come Taste the Band". More recently, he has been playing various hits and deep cuts from the DEEP PURPLE catalog, including "Burn", "Stormbringer", "Sail Away" and "Smoke On The Water", as part of his "Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live" tour, which was launched in 2017.

Last year, Hughes joined THE DEAD DAISIES as the band's new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).

Hughes's first album with THE DEAD DAISIES, "Holy Ground", will be released on January 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Neil Zlozower

