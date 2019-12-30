BLACK BREATH Bassist ELIJAH NELSON Dies

Elijah Nelson, bassist for the Seattle death metal band BLACK BREATH, passed away over the weekend. No cause of death has yet been revealed.

A number of other artists have paid tribute to Nelson in the wake of his passing, including Swedish extreme grindcore act NASUM, who wrote: "We are obviously saddened by the news of Elijah Nelson's passing. BLACK BREATH were very important to NASUM during the final leg of the farewell tour. Elijah was the Cliff Burton of death metal and he will be missed."

Cleveland's metallic hardcore legends RINGWORM wrote: "See you on the other side Elijah Nelson. Sad news. RINGWORM sends nothing but light and love to you and yours brother. Enlightened travels in the beyond, young wizard."

BLACK BREATH's latest album, "Slaves Beyond Death", was released in September 2015 via Southern Lord. The disc was recorded with Kurt Ballou (CONVERGE) at GodCity and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege (NAILS, INTEGRITY, OBITUARY).

Upon its release, "Slaves Beyond Death" was praised for exhuming the classic Stockholm deathcrush of DISMEMBER and ENTOMBED through a merciless d-beat hardcore delivery.

BLACK BREATH has toured North America, Europe, Japan and Australia alongside the likes of NASUM, NAILS, CONVERGE, VICTIMS, TORMENTED, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, CHRISTIAN MISTRESS, NOOTHGRUSH, RISE AND FALL, RINGWORM, YAUTJA and MUTILATION RITES, and has supported NEUROSIS, NAPALM DEATH, ROTTEN SOUND, ENTOMBED, SUNN O))), WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM, AUTOPSY, D.R.I., AMORPHIS, TRAGEDY, FROM ASHES RISE and other acts. The group has also performed at major festivals and events, including Maryland Deathfest, Sonisphere, Hellfest, Tuska, Fluff Fest, SXSW, New England Metal & Hardcore Festival, Roadburn and Power Of The Riff.



