BLABBERMOUTH.NET Launches Merchandise Line; Portion Of Proceeds To Support ROADIE RELIEF

To mark its 20th anniversary, BLABBERMOUTH.NET is launching a line of branded merchandise, and to celebrate, for a limited time, men's and women's T-shirts are $20.

Additionally, to support those tireless road crew who bring us live shows and events, metal's lifeblood, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Roadie Relief through December 30, 2021. BLABBERMOUTH.NET is proud to support the group's ongoing efforts to assist roadies and crew, who are hard hit by the cancelation of shows, tours and live events due to the pandemic and ongoing recovery.

A full line of merchandise is available at BlabbermouthMerchandise.com.