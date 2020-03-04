BLABBERMOUTH BLITZ: Get 25% Off Tickets To Some Of The Hottest Rock And Metal Club Tours This Spring

It's time for a "Blabbermouth Blitz" promotion! As an exclusive thank you for our readers, we are offering 25% off tickets to some of the hottest rock and metal club tours this spring, including KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, SEPULTURA, IN THIS MOMENT, JINJER, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE and many more.
To unlock this exclusive limited-time offer, use password "BLITZ" now through Friday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET on the respective ticketing page for each participating tour. Follow the links below to find shows near you and access 25% off tickets now (on select shows, while supplies last).
* For KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, visit here
* For IN THIS MOMENT, visit here
* For OVERKILL, visit here
* For DANCE GAVIN DANCE, visit here
* For CIRCA SURVIVE, visit here
* For PALAYE ROYALE, visit here
* For TESTAMENT, visit here
* For STARSET, visit here
* For SEPULTURA, visit here
* For HELLYEAH, visit here
* For FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, visit here
* For JINJER, visit here
* For SLEEPING WITH SIRENS and THE AMITY AFFLICTION, visit here or here
* For THE WONDER YEARS, visit here
* For SILVERSTEIN, visit here
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).