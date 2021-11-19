BIOHAZARD's BILLY GRAZIADEI To Release New BILLYBIO Album 'Leaders And Liars'

BIOHAZARD's Billy Graziadei will release a new album from his BILLYBIO project, "Leaders And Liars", in 2022 via AFM Records.

Earlier this week, a video was unwittingly leaked by sometime Graziadei collaborator Lindsay Martin on her Instagram. From there it spread quickly over various platforms. Graziadei says: "It blows my mind how fast things can spread on the Internet! It's not how I wanted everyone to hear about the new release, but at least it's something I'm proud of, so I hope the fans enjoy it."

Having been caught by surprise, Graziadei and AFM Records have now officially posted the lyric video for the song "One Life To Live". The song, which features Graziadei's longtime friend Toby Morse (H2O, HAZEN STREET), is a call to action. It is an adrenaline-drenched anthem inciting fans to stand up for what is right.

"I love how every generation has their version of YOLO," Graziadei says, "Life is too short to be worried about bullshit. Those, who let the crap out there consume them, get pushed to the grave quicker than everyone else."

BILLYBIO is raw and gritty in the spirit of classic New York hardcore bands such as AGNOSTIC FRONT, CRO-MAGS and CRUMBSUCKERS. "Leaders And Liars" borrows from the BIOHAZARD legacy in that it also defies being pigeonholed. The album represents Graziadei's love of punk, hardcore and classic metal (BLACK SABBATH, IRON MAIDEN), delivering a 15 song take-no-prisoners aural assault.

Graziadei explains the album title, saying: "We are born into this world as pure souls and then are poisoned by the nefarious darkness that surrounds us. Those who stay the path and navigate the blackness with success become real leaders, the rest rot away as liars and thieves." He adds: "I dedicated this record to a friend from the record label Bauke de Groot (RIP) who helped me a lot when I first joined the AFM family."

Graziadei wrote, performed, recorded and produced all 15 tracks on "Leaders and Liars" in 2020 and 2021 at Firewater Studios in Los Angeles. In addition to recording and producing BIOHAZARD there, he's also had POWERFLO, MADBALL, AGNOSTIC FRONT, DEVILDRIVER in the studio, which he runs full time when not on tour. The record was mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen. Additional musicians performing on the album include Fred Aching Rios (POWERFLO) on drums; Roberto "Ra" Díaz (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, currently touring with KORN) on bass; Daniele Manca on bass; Dan Palmer (DEATH BY STEREO, ZEBRAHEAD) on guitar; Robbie Davidson (THE EXPLOITED) on guitar. Vocals on "Remission" and "Just In The Sun" by Jennifer Bair with Jay Roth. Toby Morse (H2O, HAZEN STREET) appears on "One Life To Live". Album artwork by Lecru Eyebrows and design by Filipe Horsch. Photos by Alan Vasquez.

"Leaders And Liars" track listing:

01. Black Out

02. Fallen Empires

03. Leaders and Liars

04. Lost Horizon

05. Turn the Wounds

06. Sheepdog

07. Deception

08. Generation Kill

09. Looking Up

10. One Life To Live

11. Our Scene

12. Just The Sun

13. Enough

14. Remission

15. Cyanide

