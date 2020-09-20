BIOHAZARD's BILLY GRAZIADEI Teams Up With Two Teachers On CRU SOX Sock Company

September 20, 2020 0 Comments

BIOHAZARD's BILLY GRAZIADEI Teams Up With Two Teachers On CRU SOX Sock Company

Throughout the early 1990s, Boston-born/New York-raised Billy Graziadei was forging a path of change with his band BIOHAZARD. On a quest to make the world a better place, one song at a time, the band would eventually become well known for its socially conscious lyrics. In due course, Graziadei formed another band, POWERFLO, with CYPRESS HILL singer Sendog, and not soon after, branched out with his own solo career as BILLYBIO.

In a parallel universe, there was a 15-year-old, Edward Davis, mowing lawns in Southern Illinois while listening to BIOHAZARD's "State Of The World Address" on his yellow Walkman. Music was always a huge motivator for Davis to power through daily life, and he can distinctly remember blasting the "Judgment Night" track by BIOHAZARD and ONYX to get pumped up before a game. Growing up in Middle America, the opportunities to experience live music were sparse unless you had the means to travel two or more hours to a venue. By the late 1990s, Davis had somehow managed to recruit the shy, quiet girl from his high school PE class, Angela Andrew, to be his concert-going companion. Davis and Andrew ultimately became a husband-and-wife power couple who would vow to make the world a little better as a team. They continued their schooling together and became teachers, and their education careers eventually led them to Las Vegas, allowing them to make positive changes with their students for many years. When they were ready to extend their reach beyond the classroom, they began developing a plan to make a positive impact on disadvantaged communities, one sock at a time. Little did they know that this plan would lead them to a very full circle moment in the near future.

Fast forward through several stage dives at BIOHAZARD shows, the Davises at long last met up with Graziadei after a show and bonded over their love for music, their mutually active lifestyles, and changing the world in each of their ways. They shared their idea with Graziadei of how they wanted to start a sock company based on the philosophy of giving back. Graziadei loved the idea and gave them his full blessing, wishing them well on their new adventure as he shared his own stories about starting new projects.

After a lot of research, hard work and late nights, Cru Sox was born. The Davises sent Graziadei a box of Cru Sox and he immediately fell in love with everything that they had created. The dynamic duo soon became a triple threat powerhouse, and the threesome put their nose to the grindstone and haven't looked back since!

Socks are one of the most needed articles of clothing for individuals experiencing homelessness and are therefore one of the most requested items by charitable organizations that support and serve that population.

When you purchase pairs of Cru Sox, the company's unique "give back" formula allows it to donate socks to those in need. When you buy one pair, we donate one pair. When you buy two pairs, Cru Sox donates three pairs. When you buy three pairs, Cru Sox donates five pairs and so on as your order increases. Cru Sox's specially designed "give back" sock donations only go to reputable charitable organizations that will distribute them responsibly, and that are working toward positive change in their communities.

For more information, visit www.crusox.com.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).