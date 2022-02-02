BILLY IDOL Pulls Out Of JOURNEY U.S. Tour; TOTO To Step In

Billy Idol has pulled out of his previously announced tour with JOURNEY in order to undergo surgery for a chronic sinus infection.
The 66-year-old rocker, who burst on to the scene in the 1980s, was scheduled to support JOURNEY on the "Freedom Tour 2022" beginning on February 22 and ending on April 5, after which TOTO was slated to fill the opening slot. As a result of Idol's cancelation, TOTO will now support JOURNEY on the entire tour, which will end on May 11 in Hartford, Connecticut.
Earlier today, Idol released the following statement: "I haven't felt like myself since mid-December with a sinus infection that won't respond to medication. It has worsened to the point where I have no choice but to have a procedure which I expect will put me on a path to recovery soon.
"The last thing I ever want to do is cancel shows and I am absolutely gutted that I won't be able to perform the upcoming dates with JOURNEY as planned.
"I wish JOURNEY only the best on their tour and give thanks to TOTO for stepping in for me."
In December, Billy canceled his appearance at the third "Above Ground" benefit concert after catching a "respiratory cold."
Last September, Idol issued a new EP, "The Roadside" — his first new release in nearly seven years — via Dark Horse Records. Produced by Butch Walker (GREEN DAY, WEEZER) and featuring Idol's longtime lead guitarist and co-writer Steve Stevens, "The Roadside" was conceived, recorded, and mixed almost entirely under the shadow of the pandemic.
For 45 years, Idol has been one of the faces and voices of rock'n'roll, with an artistic resume to match the brilliant light of the image. First as the camera-ready frontman for GENERATION X, between 1977 and 1981 Idol emerged with three albums that made positivity, emotional depth, and high pop synonymous with punk rock. In 1982, Idol embarked on a remarkable transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated clubland throb, wide-screen depth and drama, rockabilly desperation, the bold and simple lines of punk, and rock'n'roll decadence.
I am absolutely gutted… BFI
⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jsBLm1fUg8
— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) February 2, 2022
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).