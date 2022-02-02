BILLY IDOL Pulls Out Of JOURNEY U.S. Tour; TOTO To Step In

Billy Idol has pulled out of his previously announced tour with JOURNEY in order to undergo surgery for a chronic sinus infection.

The 66-year-old rocker, who burst on to the scene in the 1980s, was scheduled to support JOURNEY on the "Freedom Tour 2022" beginning on February 22 and ending on April 5, after which TOTO was slated to fill the opening slot. As a result of Idol's cancelation, TOTO will now support JOURNEY on the entire tour, which will end on May 11 in Hartford, Connecticut.

Earlier today, Idol released the following statement: "I haven't felt like myself since mid-December with a sinus infection that won't respond to medication. It has worsened to the point where I have no choice but to have a procedure which I expect will put me on a path to recovery soon.

"The last thing I ever want to do is cancel shows and I am absolutely gutted that I won't be able to perform the upcoming dates with JOURNEY as planned.

"I wish JOURNEY only the best on their tour and give thanks to TOTO for stepping in for me."

In December, Billy canceled his appearance at the third "Above Ground" benefit concert after catching a "respiratory cold."

Last September, Idol issued a new EP, "The Roadside" — his first new release in nearly seven years — via Dark Horse Records. Produced by Butch Walker (GREEN DAY, WEEZER) and featuring Idol's longtime lead guitarist and co-writer Steve Stevens, "The Roadside" was conceived, recorded, and mixed almost entirely under the shadow of the pandemic.

For 45 years, Idol has been one of the faces and voices of rock'n'roll, with an artistic resume to match the brilliant light of the image. First as the camera-ready frontman for GENERATION X, between 1977 and 1981 Idol emerged with three albums that made positivity, emotional depth, and high pop synonymous with punk rock. In 1982, Idol embarked on a remarkable transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated clubland throb, wide-screen depth and drama, rockabilly desperation, the bold and simple lines of punk, and rock'n'roll decadence.

