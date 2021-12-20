BILLY IDOL Catches 'Respiratory Cold', Pulls Out Of 'Above Ground' Benefit Concert

Billy Idol has canceled his appearance at the third "Above Ground" benefit concert after catching a "respiratory cold."
The 66-year-old singer, who burst on to the scene in the 1980s, was scheduled to appear at tonight's (Monday, December 20) star-studded event in Los Angeles that raises awareness and funds for mental health for MusiCares.
Earlier today, Idol released the following statement via social media: "Unfortunately I've caught a respiratory cold going around this week (I have tested negative for Covid twice) - and while I had truly hoped I would get better enough to perform at the Above Ground benefit at The Fonda Theatre tonight, I simply don't have a voice to sing with and so regrettably I am going to have sit this one out.
"I was so looking forward to playing some Lou Reed and PISTOLS classics with my mates Billy Morrison and Dave Navarro in support of such a worthy cause. MusiCares is one of the most vital organizations we have, doing hugely important work on behalf of so many of us in the music community. I'm truly sorry to miss the gig tonight, thank you for understanding everybody and I'll see you soon."
This year's "Above Ground" will be held at Fonda Theatre. It will feature a number of special guest musicians, including SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor, FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins, SUGAR RAY's Mark McGrath, JANE'S ADDICTION's Perry Farrell and more. The performers will cover all of the songs in order from Lou Reed's 1972 album "Transformer" and THE SEX PISTOLS' 1977 release "Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols".
In 2018, the "Above Ground" guest musicians performed 1980's "Kings Of The Wild Frontier" by ADAM AND THE ANTS and the 1967 self-titled album by THE VELVET UNDERGROUND & NICO. In 2019, they tackled David Bowie's 1972 effort "The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars" and THE STOOGES' 1969 self-titled debut LP.
Thank you all for understanding and i’ll see you soon. – BFI@AboveGroundOrg pic.twitter.com/qg2AueFC0U
— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) December 20, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).