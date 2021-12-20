BILLY IDOL Catches 'Respiratory Cold', Pulls Out Of 'Above Ground' Benefit Concert

Billy Idol has canceled his appearance at the third "Above Ground" benefit concert after catching a "respiratory cold."

The 66-year-old singer, who burst on to the scene in the 1980s, was scheduled to appear at tonight's (Monday, December 20) star-studded event in Los Angeles that raises awareness and funds for mental health for MusiCares.

Earlier today, Idol released the following statement via social media: "Unfortunately I've caught a respiratory cold going around this week (I have tested negative for Covid twice) - and while I had truly hoped I would get better enough to perform at the Above Ground benefit at The Fonda Theatre tonight, I simply don't have a voice to sing with and so regrettably I am going to have sit this one out.

"I was so looking forward to playing some Lou Reed and PISTOLS classics with my mates Billy Morrison and Dave Navarro in support of such a worthy cause. MusiCares is one of the most vital organizations we have, doing hugely important work on behalf of so many of us in the music community. I'm truly sorry to miss the gig tonight, thank you for understanding everybody and I'll see you soon."

This year's "Above Ground" will be held at Fonda Theatre. It will feature a number of special guest musicians, including SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor, FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins, SUGAR RAY's Mark McGrath, JANE'S ADDICTION's Perry Farrell and more. The performers will cover all of the songs in order from Lou Reed's 1972 album "Transformer" and THE SEX PISTOLS' 1977 release "Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols".

In 2018, the "Above Ground" guest musicians performed 1980's "Kings Of The Wild Frontier" by ADAM AND THE ANTS and the 1967 self-titled album by THE VELVET UNDERGROUND & NICO. In 2019, they tackled David Bowie's 1972 effort "The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars" and THE STOOGES' 1969 self-titled debut LP.

