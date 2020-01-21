BILLY CORGAN Is Working On 21 Songs For 'Pretty Different' New SMASHING PUMPKINS Album

January 21, 2020

SMASHING PUMPKINS frontman Billy Corgan has told 102.9 The Buzz in a new interview that he is hard at work on the band's new studio album. The upcoming disc will be the follow-up to 2018's "Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun." , which was SMASHING PUMPKINS' first in over 18 years to feature founding members Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha, along with longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

Speaking about SMASHING PUMPKINS' next LP and the band's touring plans for the coming months, Corgan said (see video below): "It's currently 21 songs. I've been working on it for over a year. It's pretty different — in a good way, I think. Everybody that's heard it likes it a lot, so that's a good sign. We're gonna do some touring. We're playing a big festival in Atlanta — I think in April or May — Shaky Knees. I'm not sure we're playing Nashville this year. Actually, I think we might. I might be giving a secret away. We might be doing a little 'surprisey' gig soon."

Formed in Chicago, Illinois in 1988, SMASHING PUMPKINS released its debut album, "Gish", in 1991 and found mainstream success with 1993's multi-platinum "Siamese Dream" and 1995's "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness". With over 30 million albums sold to date, the two-time Grammy, MTV VMA and American Music Award-winning band remains one of the most influential alternative rock acts in the world.

The seminal group embarked on the 2018 "Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour", which sold over 300,000 tickets across North America and saw them playing sold-out arena shows at venues, including The Forum, United Center and Madison Square Garden. The tour was the band's first in nearly two decades to feature Corgan, Chamberlin and Iha, alongside Schroeder, bassist Jack Bates and keyboardist Katie Cole.

Corgan released his latest solo album, "Cotillions", in November via his own Martha's Music label. Like 2017's "Ogilala", the disc was issued under his full name, William Patrick Corgan.

