BILL WARD On BLACK SABBATH's 2011 Reunion Contract: 'Even If Someone Had Held A Gun To My Head, I Couldn't Have Signed' It

March 31, 2020 0 Comments

BILL WARD On BLACK SABBATH's 2011 Reunion Contract: 'Even If Someone Had Held A Gun To My Head, I Couldn't Have Signed' It

In an interview in the new issue of Rock Candy magazine, BLACK SABBATH drummer Bill Ward discusses his ongoing love for the band he co-founded and the other members, despite the numerous personal problems they have had with each other over the years.

"I wish the others all the best, I really do," Ward explains to magazine editor Howard Johnson when talking about vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, and bassist Geezer Butler. "Do I still love them? Yes. I certainly don't resent them. I just wish them well."

Fans were disappointed when plans for the original SABBATH lineup to perform together back in 2012 fell through over contract disputes, but Ward is adamant that he was put in an untenable position.

"I made it well known to everybody who was important that I wanted something that was fair, and it just didn't happen," explains Ward. "Even if someone had held a gun to my head, I couldn't have signed that contract. It was one of the most regrettable things I've ever gone through in my life and I was particularly sad for the fans over how things ended up. But that hasn't stopped me from loving the guys. SABBATH is where my heart lies."

In a wide-ranging interview, Ward covers all aspects of his fascinating SABBATH career, including its many ups and downs, as well as his battles with drink and drugs, and suffering a debilitating heart attack. He also discusses in detail the art of drumming and his unique style that did so much to define BLACK SABBATH's sound.

"You have to be honorable to the other players and you have to ebb and flow with them," Ward explains. "Play together. Anything else seems inconsiderate to me."

Read the whole of this revealing article in issue 19 of Rock Candy, available in shops (that are allowed to open!) worldwide and direct, with a digital version included, from this location.

All four original members of SABBATH were present when the band announced its reunion in late 2011. But Ward split from the group in 2012, and Osbourne, Iommi and Butler carried on with their Rick Rubin–produced "13" LP and extensive international touring without him.

Ozzy told The Pulse Of Radio during SABBATH's last tour that Ward was not in shape to participate. "Bill Ward has got the most physically demanding job of the lot of us, 'cause he's the timekeeper," he said. "I don't think personally he had the chops to pull it off, you know. The saddest thing is that he needed to own up to that, and we could have worked around it, whether we had a drummer on the side with him or something."

It was rumored that SABBATH wanted to bring a second drummer on the road to share duties with Ward, something that Iommi confirmed in 2017 during a question-and-answer session about SABBATH's "Ten Year War" box set.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).