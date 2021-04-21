BIFF BYFORD Reveals Two Working Titles For SAXON's Next Album

Biff Byford spoke to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" about the progress of the recording sessions for SAXON's next studio album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I just finished the vocals about 20 minutes before I came on the phone with you. It's going off to [producer/mixer] Andy Sneap. And he'll be mixing it sometime before June. And then it'll ready to go."

Asked about a possible title for the new SAXON LP, Biff said: "I've got a couple of working titles. I'm not supposed to tell anybody, but seeing as it's America, I'll let you know, okay? We might call it 'Carpe Diem', which is Latin for 'Seize The Day'. Which I quite like. It looks good — SAXON 'Seize The Day'. Or we might call it 'The Pilgrimage', which is another song that we have on the album. So there you go."

Byford went on to say that the new SAXON LP won't arrive before February 2022, explaining that the group is holding off on the release so he and his bandmates can hit the road in the support of the effort. "Then we have all year to tour on the album," he said.

The first single from SAXON's new album will likely arrive at the end of this year.

In March 2020, Biff told The Metal Voice about the musical direction of the new SAXON material: "It's heavy. I would say the direction is the same as 'Thunderbolt' [2018] and 'Battering Ram' [2015] [and] 'Sacrifice' [2013]. It's heavy and it's quite British[-sounding]; we like to retain that. Me and [bassist] Nibbs [Carter] wrote most of the songs again."

He continued: "What I do, I have a start time when I want the boys to start writing, and that's how we do albums. And Nibbs is just a fiend with it — he just writes so many ideas down; it's crazy. I'm getting ideas from all the boys, but predominantly most of them are from Nibbs.

"So, yeah, it's heavy," he added. "There's some great guitar playing on it from the boys. And Nigel's [Glockler] drumming is up there with much younger drummers, if you know what I mean — he's pushing himself very hard with it."

SAXON released a covers album, "Inspirations", on March 19 via Silver Lining Music. The 11-track effort contains some of the classic rock songs that influenced Byford and the rest of the band.

Byford and guitarist Paul Quinn are the sole remaining original members in SAXON's current lineup.

Originally from South Yorkshire, England, SAXON has gone on to sell about 23 million albums and has produced such classic songs as "Denim And Leather", "Princess Of The Night", "Wheels Of Steel" and "Power And Glory".

Biff recently collaborated with his son Seb (NAKED SIX) on a new album, "Red Brick City", to be released in July under the band name HEAVY WATER.