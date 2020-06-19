BEYOND THE BLACK Releases Music Video For 'Human'

German symphonic metallers BEYOND THE BLACK have released the official music video for "Human", the latest single off their new album "Hørizøns", out now via Napalm Records.

"Human" features an almost daunting glimpse at the future, but also symbolizes the sophistication of another modern and equally gloomy melodic rock piece. Their new single is a flagship example of bittersweet-yet-strong melodies merging with dystopian narratives. Delicate guitar lines blend with Jennifer Haben's remarkable, strong voice and ascend to a powerful epos of self-autonomy. Along with an artful, suspenseful and reflective music video, BEYOND THE BLACK take their audience on a journey through the range between melodic mellifluousness and uncompromising energetic rock fragments. The symphonic combo questions the essence of life and immerses the audiovisual in a gritty atmosphere of the fabled beginning of mankind.

Haben comments: "More than one year of hard work, blood, sweat and tears was put into this album. 'Hørizøns' became an enormous part of our lives and it's hard to find the right words to describe what this release means to us. We are more than ready to go and start this new BEYOND THE BLACK journey. This is going to be huge!"

The female-fronted quintet unbolts their unequalled, differentiated spectra of symphonic and melodic rock spiced with sonorous melodious metal soundscapes in 13 manifold songs. The album kicks off with its heavy, yet atmospheric title track, spanning the range of intumescent soundscapes and Haben's crystal clear, striking vocals.

Beautiful yet strong harmonies, emotional storytelling and powerful vocal lines weave throughout "Wounded Healer" (featuring Elize Ryd from AMARANTHE) and will light your way in gloomy times. Dark subliminal grooves coalesce with harmonizing guitar lines and form the prevailing nexus of "Human" and its unmistakably catchy chorus. Another facet rises with "You Are Not Alone", which is dominated by electronic influences as well as symphonic sounding violins.

"Hørizøns"'s atmospherically dark harshness creates the stylistic bow over the distinctive melodic rock meets pop sound in symbiosis with fragile yet strong fragments. The charismatic outfit persuades with a rousing, emotional clout and their strong, confident message off self-assertion.

Track listing:

01. Horizons

02. Misery

03. Wounded Healer (feat. Elize Ryd)

04. Some Kind Of Monster

05. Human

06. Golden Pariahs

07. Marching On

08. You're Not Alone

09. Out Of The Ashes

10. Paralyzed

11. Coming Home

12. I Won't Surrender (feat. Tina Guo)

13. Welcome To My Wasteland

This autumn, BEYOND THE BLACK joins forces with AMARANTHE for a co-headline tour.

BEYOND THE BLACK is:

Jennifer Haben (Vocals)

Stefan Herkenhoff (Bass)

Chris Hermsdörfer (Guitar, Backing Vocals)

Tobi Lodes (Guitar, Backing Vocals)

Kai Tschierschky (Drums)

Photo credit: Chris Heinrich

